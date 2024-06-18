US industrial production comes in hot in May

An employee works on an assembly line at an electric vehicle factory in Normal, Illinois. — Reuters file

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 7:49 PM

US factory output beat expectations and rose sharply in May, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday, as utilities production posted a big increase.

The data suggest the manufacturing sector staged something of a rebound last month, despite the Fed’s decision to hold interest rates at a 23-year high to tackle inflation, which has taken a toll on the manufacturing sector.

The US central bank recently dialed back the number of rate cuts it has penciled in this year from three to one, as progress against inflation stalled in the first quarter.

Industrial production rose by 0.9 per cent in May from a month earlier, the Fed said in its latest report, significantly higher than the monthly gains seen in both March and April.

The gain was also well above market expectations of a 0.4 per cent monthly rise, according to Briefing.com.