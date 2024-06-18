E-Paper

US industrial production comes in hot in May

Industrial production rose by 0.9 per cent in May

By AFP

An employee works on an assembly line at an electric vehicle factory in Normal, Illinois. — Reuters file
Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 7:49 PM

US factory output beat expectations and rose sharply in May, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday, as utilities production posted a big increase.

The data suggest the manufacturing sector staged something of a rebound last month, despite the Fed’s decision to hold interest rates at a 23-year high to tackle inflation, which has taken a toll on the manufacturing sector.


The US central bank recently dialed back the number of rate cuts it has penciled in this year from three to one, as progress against inflation stalled in the first quarter.

Industrial production rose by 0.9 per cent in May from a month earlier, the Fed said in its latest report, significantly higher than the monthly gains seen in both March and April.


The gain was also well above market expectations of a 0.4 per cent monthly rise, according to Briefing.com.

“Industrial and manufacturing production was much stronger than expected in May,” High Frequency Economics chief US economist Rubeela Farooqi wrote in a note to clients, adding that a Fed interest rate cut -- when it comes -- should help to support factory activity.

Among the major industry groups, mining and utilities production increased by 0.9 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively from April, while mining production rose by a more modest 0.3 per cent.

“Manufacturing led May’s sharp uptick in industrial production, while warmer than usual weather boosted utilities output,” Oxford Economics lead US economist Bernard Yaros wrote in a note to clients.

The sharp monthly rise in production pushed industrial production into positive territory year-on-year, with factory output increasing by 0.4 per cent since May 2023, the Fed said.



