US diesel price hits new record high in blow to Trump

'A halt to Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries would help the diesel balance, but the shortage of refined products from the Middle East matters far more,' said an analyst

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 15 Sept 2026, 2:05 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Average diesel prices in the US struck a record high of just under $6.27 a gallon Tuesday, the motorists' association AAA said, pressuring US President Donald Trump ahead of midterm congressional elections.

Recommended For You

Iran denies any involvement in Yemen war

Iran denies any involvement in Yemen war

Saudi Arabia discovers 110 million tonnes of uranium-bearing ore in Madinah

Saudi Arabia discovers 110 million tonnes of uranium-bearing ore in Madinah

UAE annual leave: Is transport allowance included in leave pay?

UAE annual leave: Is transport allowance included in leave pay?

El Niño expected to strengthen; how will UAE weather be affected this autumn?

El Niño expected to strengthen; how will UAE weather be affected this autumn?

Get international driving licence in 5 minutes as new service launches at Dubai airport

Get international driving licence in 5 minutes as new service launches at Dubai airport

 

The price of the fuel used largely in road hauling, agriculture and construction hit $6.2694, according to the association, as the Middle East war tightens supplies and Ukraine strikes Russian refineries.

"The diesel and gas oil markets remain extremely tight," Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Global Risk Management, said in a client note Tuesday.  "A halt to Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries would help the diesel balance, but the shortage of refined products from the Middle East matters far more," he said. "Diesel and gasoil prices and cracks only really surged after the start of the war with Iran," Rasmussen added, referring to "crack spreads" — the price difference between crude oil and refined products.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Average US diesel prices jumped above $6 a gallon for the first time on Friday, having surged from $3.7577 a gallon at the start of the US-Iran war, according to the AAA.

It had reached a record $5.8159 a gallon in June 2022, a few months after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Middle East dividends rise 5.5% to $44.6 billion in Q2 as UAE payouts climb

2

Dubai gold price steady as oil rises, Fed rate hike weighs on market

3

Global AI stocks fall as industry chiefs call for slowing development

4

Dubai gold prices ease as oil rally fans US rate hike bets

5

Wall St Week Ahead: Investors brace for possible rate hike at uncertain Fed meeting