US, China discuss farm goods, managed trade in 'remarkably stable' Paris talks, sources say

Top U.S. and Chinese economic officials held "remarkably stable" talks in Paris on Sunday that touched on potential areas of agreement in agriculture, critical minerals and managed trade for U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to consider in Beijing, two sources familiar with the talks said.

The sources told Reuters that the "candid and constructive" Paris talks led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng would set in motion possible "deliverables" for Trump's trip to China to meet with Xi at the end of March.