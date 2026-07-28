UAE’s strong buffers, diversified economy to weather regional tensions — Moody’s

The UAE’s substantial financial reserves, diversified economy and alternative export infrastructure are expected to help the country navigate current regional challenges, even as Moody’s Ratings revised its outlook for Middle East and North Africa (Mena) sovereign credit conditions to negative.

The ratings agency said the UAE remains among the Gulf economies best placed to absorb near-term disruptions owing to its strong fiscal position, large external assets and advanced non-oil sectors.

In a report released on Tuesday, Moody’s said geopolitical tensions and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have weakened regional credit conditions and are likely to weigh on economic growth across Mena. However, the agency stressed that most Gulf sovereigns have sufficient fiscal and external buffers to manage the impact over the next 12 to 18 months, with the UAE standing out for its financial strength and diversification progress.

The report noted that Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Kuwait possess exceptionally large government financial assets and foreign exchange reserves, providing significant protection against external shocks. Moody’s also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s alternative export routes, which help mitigate disruptions to trade through the Strait of Hormuz and provide a key advantage during periods of regional uncertainty.

While Moody’s expects growth across the region to slow this year, it said Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia are likely to benefit from higher oil prices, which should more than offset lower production volumes. The agency added that the UAE’s strong fiscal and external position should help cushion any temporary deterioration in economic activity.

The ratings agency acknowledged that sectors such as tourism, logistics, retail, real estate and construction have experienced softer activity amid heightened geopolitical concerns. Nevertheless, it said these industries remain central to the UAE’s long-term diversification strategy and are supported by world-class infrastructure, a business-friendly environment and sustained government investment.

According to Moody’s, the region entered 2026 from a position of relative strength, supported by years of investment in economic diversification, infrastructure development and fiscal reform. Although current disruptions have affected shipping and trade flows, the agency believes the impact on many Gulf economies will be moderated by strong balance sheets and policy flexibility.

The report said Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi are better positioned than some of their regional peers because alternative export routes reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. Oman has also remained relatively insulated from export disruptions because its ports and energy infrastructure are located outside the Strait. These factors are helping maintain export flows and support government revenues despite the challenging backdrop.

Moody’s noted that higher oil prices are providing an additional cushion for some Gulf producers, partially offsetting the impact of lower production volumes and trade disruptions. For countries with substantial financial assets and reserves, any deterioration in fiscal and external metrics is expected to be manageable and largely temporary.

While the report highlighted a correction in the UAE’s real estate market following a five-year boom and softer tourism flows amid regional uncertainty, Moody’s suggested that the long-term outlook for the country’s non-oil economy remains closely tied to its ability to attract investment, talent and business activity. The UAE continues to benefit from its status as a leading regional hub for trade, finance, aviation and logistics.