UAE sovereign strength holds firm as Fitch highlights GCC resilience

The UAE’s strong fiscal buffers, diversified export routes and robust non-oil growth are helping shield its sovereign credit profile from regional tensions, even as risks from the ongoing US–Israel conflict with Iran continue to weigh on the broader Gulf outlook, according to Fitch Ratings.

In its latest assessment of GCC sovereigns, Fitch said the conflict has not resulted in rating or outlook changes for most Gulf countries, underscoring the region’s resilience despite extended disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE, in particular, stands out for its ability to sustain export revenues and public-finance stability even under stressed shipping conditions.

The agency noted that the UAE — especially Abu Dhabi — has benefited from its ability to export significant hydrocarbon volumes through pipeline infrastructure that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, helping cushion the impact of maritime uncertainty on energy flows. As a result, oil export revenues have remained broadly in line with pre-conflict levels, supporting fiscal strength and macroeconomic stability.

This reflects a structural advantage that few energy exporters globally possess.

While rerouting and short-lived infrastructure disruptions temporarily reduced production volumes across parts of the region, higher crude prices offset losses, ensuring that the UAE’s external and fiscal balances remain resilient.

The findings reinforce the broader view among global rating agencies that the UAE’s sovereign credit fundamentals remain anchored by strong financial reserves, low public debt levels and sustained diversification momentum across non-oil sectors.

Fitch said most GCC sovereign ratings have remained stable even as hostilities persisted longer than initially expected. The agency had earlier assumed the conflict would conclude within a month, but the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz extended uncertainty across energy markets and shipping routes.

Despite that extension, the UAE’s fiscal position continues to benefit from elevated oil prices and steady non-oil expansion, which together provide a powerful buffer against regional shocks. The country’s logistics infrastructure, trade connectivity and investment inflows have also helped maintain economic activity at near-normal levels.

Saudi Arabia similarly benefited from pipeline export flexibility, while Oman gained additional fiscal support from higher oil prices because its export routes do not depend on Hormuz transit. In contrast, Fitch noted that economies with greater reliance on the waterway face more pronounced exposure to shipping disruptions.

Within the GCC, only Qatar was placed on Rating Watch Negative earlier this year due to the impact of strikes affecting the Ras Laffan LNG complex and temporary shipping constraints linked to the conflict environment.

Importantly, Fitch emphasised that these developments remain contained and have not altered the broader stability outlook for most Gulf sovereigns.

For the UAE, strong sovereign wealth buffers, flexible fiscal policy and continued infrastructure investment remain central pillars supporting its credit profile. Abu Dhabi’s large financial reserves, in particular, provide additional protection against external shocks and reinforce confidence in the federation’s long-term economic trajectory.

The agency also highlighted that higher oil prices are helping sustain export revenues across the region, partly offsetting the effects of temporary production and transport disruptions. This dynamic has allowed several Gulf economies, including the UAE, to maintain fiscal stability even as shipping risks increased.

Looking ahead, Fitch said risks to GCC sovereign ratings would rise only under more severe escalation scenarios, such as extensive damage to energy infrastructure, prolonged closure of key maritime routes or direct regional involvement in hostilities. At present, however, the resilience shown by Gulf economies reflects years of investment in diversification, logistics corridors and financial buffers.

For the UAE, those structural strengths continue to translate into policy flexibility and investor confidence. Combined with strong non-oil growth, expanding trade partnerships and sustained infrastructure investment, they position the country to maintain economic momentum even amid regional uncertainty, reinforcing its reputation as one of the region’s most stable sovereign credits.