- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE scores high in global entrepreneurship rankings
Reports from five specialised global institutions disclosed that the UAE is among the 20 leading countries in 13 global competitiveness indexes related to entrepreneurship in 2020
The UAE’s forward-looking policies on entrepreneurship yielded positive results as the emirate joined top 20 nations for creating competitive environment for nurturing entrepreneurs in the country.
Reports from five specialised global institutions disclosed that the UAE is among the 20 leading countries in 13 global competitiveness indexes related to entrepreneurship in 2020.
“The UAE’s international successes included top rankings in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report, the Global Competitiveness Report 4.0, the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking and the Doing Business 2020 Report,” according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.
Stays ahead of developed states
The reports show the UAE’s success in providing the best legislative and procedural frameworks to drive entrepreneurship in the country, be it in business agility, the availability of investment capital or the conducive climate for establishing SMEs, surpassing several leading global economies, including the US, Canada, UK, China, Japan and many others.
The government has launched many initiatives to assist entrepreneurs by extending competitive company licensing offers, business golden visas, office spaces as well as organising relevant events. It also facilitates access to government agencies and investors in the UAE and the wider region.
Global recognition
The IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, ranked the UAE second in entrepreneurship, while it came in fourth in the venture capital availability index and fifth in the growth of innovative companies index of the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report.
“The UAE ranked sixth globally in indexes related to business agility, venture capital and investment capital,” according to the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking. The emirate also claimed sixth place in the attitudes towards entrepreneurial risk index and eighth place in the time required to start a business index of the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report, while ranking ninth in the SMEs and the capital cost indexes, 10th in the corporate debt index, and 11th in the total early-stage entrepreneurial activity index.
Incredible track record
The UAE’s incredible track record in entrepreneurship over the past year has helped make it among the world’s most pioneering countries in the sector, empowered by an attractive and integrated legislative system and innovative initiatives and programmes that encourage entrepreneurial projects and accelerate their growth, making them a major contributor to the UAE’s non-oil GDP.
“Being recognised among the top 20 entrepreneurship indexes globally is a tall feat for UAE. Such has not come about without the incessant efforts of the UAE government and the forward-looking attitude of the government bodies,” said Atik Munshi, managing partner at Enterprise House.
Despite of the difficult times in 2020, he said the UAE is among the very few countries who have tackled challenges of Covid 19 very effectively and in addition brought about optimum output from the business community with the help of positives changes in the legislature and other policies.
“I am of the view that such conducive environment of minimum tax level, security and safety, world class infrastructure coupled with the ease of doing business will catapult UAE in the near future as one of the most desired destination for business and residency not only in this region but globally,” Munshi said.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
Economy
UAE scores high in global entrepreneurship...
Reports from five specialised global institutions disclosed that the... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Confidence rising in Sharjah's business...
Over 1,882 new companies joined Sharjah’s business community... READ MORE
-
Energy
Dana Gas Q1 profit up 41%
Dana Gas said the increase in net profit was the result of improved... READ MORE
-
Local Business
DP World set to develop Congo deep-water port
DP World said the two sides had signed a term sheet summarizing the... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid holiday: No toll, parking charges in Abu Dhabi
Toll charges will resume once the holiday period is over. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr: Saudi asks faithful to watch for...
Whoever sees the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars has... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police nab one of UK's most wanted criminals
He had been on the run from the authorities for over eight years. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Eid holidays: Dubai Covid vaccine centres to...
Covid-19 assessment centres in Al Badaa, Al Khawaneej and Dubai... READ MORE