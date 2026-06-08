UAE retail sector on track to surpass $227b as luxury spending, AI fuel growth

The UAE’s retail sector is on course to become a $227 billion market by 2033, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing and most sophisticated consumer economies, according to a new strategic assessment by the InterRegional for Strategic Analysis (MIR).

The report projects the sector will expand from $145.3 billion currently to $227.1 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1 per cent. At the same time, the country’s smart retail market is expected to surge from about $810 million to $9.74 billion, growing at an annual rate of 32.2 per cent as artificial intelligence, automation and data-driven customer experiences transform the shopping landscape.

The findings underscore the UAE’s evolution from a regional shopping destination into a global retail powerhouse, supported by strong consumer spending, record tourism inflows, rapid population growth, rising disposable incomes and sustained investments in world-class retail infrastructure.

The upbeat outlook comes as Dubai continues to strengthen its position among the world’s leading retail destinations. A recent report by Cushman & Wakefield described the emirate as one of the most resilient and diversified retail markets globally, noting that Fashion Avenue at Dubai Mall ranks 11th worldwide in terms of luxury retail rents.

Dubai’s retail market, already among the largest globally, continues to benefit from a powerful combination of tourism, luxury spending and premium real estate development. The emirate’s ability to attract global brands, affluent consumers and international investors has helped create a retail ecosystem that few cities can match.

The luxury segment remains one of the strongest pillars of growth.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the UAE luxury goods market is projected to expand from $8.5 billion in 2025 to $11.86 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7 per cent. The growth is being driven by increasing numbers of high-net-worth individuals, strong tourist arrivals, expanding premium retail space and the country’s reputation as a preferred destination for luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences.

Industry executives and analysts say the UAE’s retail sector continues to outperform many global markets because of its unique ability to combine tourism, retail, hospitality and entertainment into a seamless consumer experience.

The country’s tourism engine remains a key catalyst. Dubai International Airport retained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passengers in 2025, while Abu Dhabi continues to attract growing numbers of leisure and business travellers through major investments in tourism, culture and aviation infrastructure.

The MIR report identified fashion and apparel as the UAE’s largest retail category, accounting for 21.6 per cent of the country’s e-commerce market. Global luxury and lifestyle brands continue to establish flagship stores in premium destinations such as Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall and other high-profile retail centres.

The grocery and supermarket segment is emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories, with annual growth estimated at more than 13 per cent. Population growth, urbanisation and changing consumer preferences are driving expansion across hypermarkets, convenience stores and digital grocery platforms.

Electronics and smart devices represent another major growth driver. The category continues to generate some of the highest levels of online engagement as consumers increasingly upgrade smartphones, wearable technology, smart home systems and AI-enabled devices.

The UAE’s retail sector is dominated by some of the region’s most sophisticated operators.

Majid Al Futtaim, developer of Mall of the Emirates and operator of Carrefour across the region, continues to strengthen its omnichannel strategy by integrating physical stores with advanced digital platforms and customer analytics.

Lulu Group International has reinforced its position as one of the region’s leading grocery and hypermarket operators through continued store expansion and strong growth in e-commerce sales.

Chalhoub Group remains the dominant force in luxury retail, beauty and fashion, leveraging advanced customer relationship management systems and loyalty programmes to deepen engagement with affluent consumers.

Apparel Group and Al Tayer Group continue to expand their international brand portfolios across the UAE and the wider GCC, reflecting confidence in long-term consumer demand.

Technology is increasingly becoming the defining characteristic of the UAE’s retail transformation.

The country’s smart retail market is expected to grow more than twelvefold by 2033 as retailers adopt artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, automated inventory management, cashier-less checkout systems and personalised shopping experiences.

This digital transformation is reshaping the role of shopping centres, which are evolving from traditional retail venues into integrated lifestyle, entertainment and experiential destinations.

Industry analysts note that the convergence of retail, hospitality, tourism and technology has created a competitive advantage that few global markets can replicate. Major mixed-use developments across Dubai and Abu Dhabi increasingly blend shopping, dining, leisure, wellness and entertainment to encourage longer visitor stays and higher consumer spending.

Looking ahead, the sector’s growth prospects remain highly favourable.

Strong population growth, continued expatriate inflows, rising household incomes and ambitious tourism targets are expected to support demand across both physical and digital retail channels. At the same time, the UAE’s business-friendly environment, advanced logistics infrastructure and strategic geographic location continue to attract international retailers seeking access to the broader Middle East, Africa and South Asia markets.

As global retailers search for growth opportunities beyond mature Western markets, the UAE is increasingly emerging as a benchmark for the future of retail — one where luxury, technology, tourism and consumer experience converge to create a sector poised for sustained long-term expansion.

For investors, retailers and global brands alike, the message is clear: the UAE’s retail story is no longer just about shopping. It is about building one of the world’s most innovative consumer economies, with a market expected to exceed $227 billion within the next decade.