UAE non-oil foreign trade up 27% in first half of 2021
The UAE on Wednesday said that non-oil foreign trade rose by 27 per cent in the first half of 2021 to Dh900 billion ($245 billion), state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
National non-oil exports rose 44 per cent during the first half of the year, with gold exports up 48 per cent year-on-year basis to more than Dh70 billion.
