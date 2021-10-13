Economy
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Economy

UAE non-oil foreign trade up 27% in first half of 2021

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on October 13, 2021
National non-oil exports rose 44 per cent during the first half of the year. — File photo

The UAE on Wednesday said that non-oil foreign trade rose by 27 per cent in the first half of 2021 to Dh900 billion ($245 billion), state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

National non-oil exports rose 44 per cent during the first half of the year, with gold exports up 48 per cent year-on-year basis to more than Dh70 billion.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211013&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019576&Ref=AR&profile=1039 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1039,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 