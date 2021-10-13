UAE non-oil foreign trade up 27% in first half of 2021

The UAE on Wednesday said that non-oil foreign trade rose by 27 per cent in the first half of 2021 to Dh900 billion ($245 billion), state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

National non-oil exports rose 44 per cent during the first half of the year, with gold exports up 48 per cent year-on-year basis to more than Dh70 billion.