UAE: Ministry of Economy to temporarily suspend e-services tomorrow

The Ministry of Economy has announced that it will temporarily be halting all e-services tomorrow.
Services will temporarily be stopped as the Ministry will be developing their digital services. UAE residents were informed of the same through an advisory posted on the website.
The suspension will be in effect for eight hours.
The notification says: "Kindly note that the Ministry is in process of developing the digital services, therefore the MOEC e-services are not available from Saturday, March 11 at 4pm to Sunday, March 12 at 12am."
