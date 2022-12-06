UAE launches ‘Future 100’ initiative to support new futuristic economic model

The park's booming ecosystem serves the increasing demand of construction sector
The UAE on Tuesday launched the “Future 100” initiative which will annually highlight the top 100 startups that will promote the country’s readiness for the future and the competitiveness of the future economic sector in the UAE.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; and 30 CEOs representing local and international companies, startups, as well as entrepreneurs in the UAE, attended the launch event.
The economy minister noted that the UAE is keen to launch proactive initiatives whose impact extends over the coming five decades to support its new, futuristic economic model in line with emerging global economic trends.
"The Ministry of Economy continues to support innovative future projects that promote the UAE's global leading position on competitiveness indicators and supports it as an attractive destination for future projects from all over the world. It further enhances its position as a permanent hub for creativity and innovation, securing sustainable growth for the UAE’s national economy and creating new jobs, especially in sectors pertaining to the new economic fields, such as space, renewable energy, fintech, and AI,” he added.
Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said enhancing future readiness is a key pillar in the methodology of the UAE government.
The initiative aims to support new economic sectors that will shape the future economy of the UAE, especially startups that contribute to the national economy, as one of the main goals on the UAE government agenda.
