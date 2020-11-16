UAE jobs in demand: HR consultants, business analysts, legal managers

'The future of work has not only arrived, it’s here to stay'

HR consultants, legal managers, finance and business analysts as well as managing directors are in high demand in the UAE, according to Robert Half, the world’s largest specialised staffing firm.

There is strong demand for new talent, particularly across the utilities, distribution, e-commerce, telecoms, insurance and healthcare sectors, it said in its latest UAE report on salaries and job market released on Monday.

Additionally, there is a clear shift in the skill sets being sought by hiring managers, with an uptick in demand for ‘soft’ skills such as agility, creativity and communication alongside core technical competencies in order for personnel to have the optimal attributes needed to navigate what remains a very challenging business climate.

“Although some sectors clearly had to downsize due to the Covid-19 crisis, many companies showed resilience by adapting quickly to the new business reality,” said Gareth El Mettouri, Associate Director, Robert Half Middle East.

“The move to working from home, accelerated rates of digital transformation, the development of virtual procedures for recruitment and onboarding, the encouragement of new skills and the emergence of more flexible workforce models have profoundly changed the way companies work, recruit and offer products and services. All of these developments likely foreshadow how we will work in the post-pandemic era. The future of work has not only arrived, it’s here to stay.”

