UAE, Israel sign treaty to avoid double taxation
Experts said that the tax treaty between the UAE and Israel is a major development following the signing of the Abraham Accords in August last year.
The UAE and Israel on Monday signed a tax treaty on Monday to avoid double taxation.
Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz said broke the news on Twitter, describing the move as a spur to business development between the countries after they normalised relations last year.
“The agreement will accelerate the development of economic relations and contribute to prosperity in both countries,” Katz tweeted.
In a statement, Katz said the treaty is based primarily on the OECD model and it provides certainty and favourable conditions for business activity and will strengthen economic ties with the UAE.
There was no immediate comment from the UAE.
, . . , , . pic.twitter.com/74TFD8spUa— ” Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 31, 2021
Experts said tax treaty between the UAE and Israel is a major development following Abrahm Accord signing in August last year. They said the deal to avoid double taxation will pave the way to promote bilateral trade and investment relations in months to come.
“Under the agreement, tax deductions, dividends and royalties are capped. The double taxation treaty would make the two countries more competitive and boost economic activity. It will make the two nations more attractive to international investors,” according to an expert.
UAE has 100+ tax deals
The UAE has around 100 double taxation agreements with most of its trade partners. Such tax treaties help prevent similar taxes being imposed by two countries on the same tax payer, and are aimed at encouraging the exchange of goods, services and capital.
“The treaty is subject to approval by Israel’s parliament and cabinet, and is expected to go into effect on January 1, 2022. Israel is party to 58 double taxation treaties,” the Israel’s Finance Ministry said.
Treaties for the avoidance of double taxation are bilateral agreements in which the contracting states establish rules that will apply to income and assets that are connected to the two countries, according to the Finance Ministry’s website.
The UAE finance ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation. The Israel-UAE agreement also refers to the exchange of information between the two nations.
Israel and the UAE signed a normalisation deal on September 15, forging formal diplomatic ties. Several commercial agreements have been signed between the two countries since mid-August, when they agreed to normalise relations.
