UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

The figures and results achieved emphasise the continuous growth of the country's economy, say officials

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 2:48 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 3:57 PM

The UAE GDP grew 7.9 per cent to Dh1.62 trillion at constant prices in 2022, driven by strong expansion of all vital sectors in the post-pandemic recovery, according to the preliminary estimates released by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) on Sunday.

The figures showed GDP totalling Dh1.86 trillion at current prices, an increase of more than Dh337 billion in 2022 as compared to the previous year, achieving a growth of 22.1 per cent.

The FCSC figures are in line with 7.9 per cent growth that the World Bank projected for the UAE economy in its latest ‘Global Economic Prospects’ released in June.

Hit by the pandemic in 2022, the UAE’s economy has transitioned into a growth phase after the recovery, thanks to the successful handling of the pandemic and pro-business policies adopted by the government as well as the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with major trading partners.

The recovery in the last two years has been led by travel and tourism, real estate, aviation and trade. In addition to non-oil sectors, high oil prices following the Ukraine-Russia crisis also boosted the income of the UAE and other oil-producing nations.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy, said strong the robustness of the country's economic performance and its achievement of positive growth rates that exceeded estimates.

“The government of the UAE is working, thanks to the forward-looking visions of its wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build an innovative economic model that serves its future vision, by adopting flexible economic policies that rely on speed and accuracy in responding to global changes, adopting stimulating economic strategies, and forward-looking economic plans based on economic diversification, and improving economic procedures and legislation,” said Al Marri.

"This maintains the country's position as an environment that attracts investments on an ongoing basis and promotes foreign trade and openness as one of the components of international economic relations. The success and integration of these policies also enhance the requirements of sustainable development, achieving economic prosperity and a decent life for all citizens and residents of the country, and contributes to the UAE's leadership and competitiveness at the regional and international levels," he added.

Hanan Ahli, director of FCSC, said that the figures emphasise the continuous growth of the UAE's economy, whether at the general level or at the level of the main economic sectors and activities, which contributes to strengthening the economic diversification policy by increasing the relative importance of non-oil activities in the national economy.

“The UAE's GDP per capita has grown during the past six years by an unprecedented rate of 24.7 per cent despite the annual increase in the population, while the 2022 GDP per capita grew by 21.1 per cent compared to 2021, which reaffirms the success of the economic policies pursued by the government in achieving prosperity and advancing the quality of life in the UAE society,” she added.

Innovative economic initiatives related to non-oil sectors and activities contributed positively to enhancing the growth of the UAE's GDP during 2022, which totalled Dh1.632 trillion at constant prices, while non-oil GDP at constant prices reached Dh1.174 trillion, achieving positive growth in all vital sectors.

