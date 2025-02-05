UAE foreign trade hits Dh3 trillion in 'historic milestone': Sheikh Mohammed

Photo: File

For the first time, the UAE's foreign trade hit Dh3 trillion by the end of 2024, the country's Vice-President announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, called this economic achievement a "historic milestone" as he shared the impressive numbers for 2024.

"While global trade grew by just 2% in 2024, the UAE’s foreign trade expanded at seven times that rate, achieving an impressive 14.6% growth," he wrote.

Sheikh Mohammed credited much of this success to the efforts of President Sheikh Mohamed through the years. "The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, Led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, added AED 135 billion to our non-oil trade with partner nations—an exceptional 42% increase compared to the previous year," the UAE Vice-President said. "In 2021, we set a goal of reaching AED 4 trillion in annual foreign trade by 2031. By the end of 2024, we have already achieved 75% of that target. At this pace, we will reach it years ahead of schedule."

More to follow