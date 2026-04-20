UAE boosts global financial clout with IMF–World Bank 2029 summit win

The UAE has reinforced its position as an increasingly influential player in global economic policymaking after securing the right to host the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Abu Dhabi in 2029, a milestone widely seen as a strong vote of international confidence in the country’s economic strength and diplomatic reach.

The announcement came as the UAE delegation, led by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, concluded a series of high-level engagements at the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, where policymakers assessed the global outlook and explored coordinated responses to rising uncertainty in trade, inflation and financial markets.

Officials said the meetings provided an important platform to deepen partnerships with international financial institutions and expand cooperation with both advanced and emerging economies, further strengthening the UAE’s role as a bridge between global capital markets and the developing world.

Al Hussaini said the outcomes of the meetings reflected the UAE’s commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation and supporting sustainable global growth.

“Our participation reinforces the UAE’s position as a global financial hub and a trusted partner in advancing economic stability and development,” he said. “We will continue expanding cooperation with international institutions to address evolving global economic challenges.”

During the meetings, the UAE delegation participated in sessions of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, where finance ministers and central bank governors reviewed global macroeconomic developments and policy priorities aimed at strengthening resilience across financial systems.

Officials also joined finance-track discussions linked to the G20 framework, focusing on safeguarding growth momentum and enhancing policy coordination amid tightening financial conditions worldwide.

At the deputy-minister level, Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, represented the UAE in meetings involving counterparts from the BRICS grouping, highlighting the country’s expanding engagement with emerging markets and its growing role in strengthening economic cooperation across multiple regions.

AlKhoori said participation in the Spring Meetings opened new channels for collaboration and knowledge exchange with international financial institutions, supporting the UAE’s long-term fiscal priorities and enhancing readiness to respond to structural shifts in the global financial system.

A major outcome of the meetings was confirmation that Abu Dhabi will host the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in 2029, marking only the second time the UAE will stage the gathering after hosting the event in 2003.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, described the selection as a strong endorsement of the UAE’s economic environment and its growing international credibility.

He said the successful bid reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen partnerships with global institutions and contribute to solutions addressing regional and international economic challenges.

“The broad international support underscores global confidence in the UAE’s economic environment and the effectiveness of its fiscal and development policies,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

Hosting the meetings will place the UAE at the centre of global economic dialogue at a time when international institutions are navigating slower global growth, debt vulnerabilities and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

The selection also builds on the country’s strong track record of convening major global platforms, including Expo 2020 Dubai and COP28, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted hub for multilateral cooperation and consensus-building.

Economists say the UAE’s expanding engagement across institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, G20 and BRICS reflects the country’s growing influence in shaping international financial dialogue, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, diversified growth drivers and sustained investment in infrastructure, trade connectivity and innovation.

With Abu Dhabi set to host one of the world’s most influential economic gatherings in 2029, the UAE is continuing to translate its economic resilience into greater global leadership — strengthening its role as a central partner in shaping the future direction of the international financial system.