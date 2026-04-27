UAE banks’ total assets surge to Dh5.4 trillion, reflecting robust growth

UAE banks continued to reinforce their position as a cornerstone of the national economy in 2025, with total banking sector assets reaching Dh5.4 trillion, reflecting robust growth, strong fundamentals and rising global confidence in the country’s financial system. The milestone highlights the sector’s ability to sustain expansion while maintaining resilience amid global economic shifts.

The performance and future direction of the industry were in focus as the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) approved its 2026 strategy at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), held with the participation of representatives from all member banks. The strategy, previously endorsed by the UBF board, aims to further strengthen the banking sector’s contribution to economic development and consolidate the UAE’s standing among the world’s leading financial and banking centres.

Participants at the AGM highlighted the sustained achievements of the UAE’s banking and financial sector under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), noting its high levels of resilience, adaptability and regulatory strength. These attributes have supported the sector’s ability to navigate global challenges while reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a stable and trusted financial hub.

During the meeting, members approved the minutes of the previous AGM held in April 2025, alongside the audited financial statements and auditors’ report for the year. The discussion emphasised the importance of maintaining strong banking fundamentals and enhancing the sector’s role in meeting the UAE’s long-term strategic objectives.

UAE banks delivered strong growth across key indicators in 2025. In addition to the rise in total assets, the sector’s credit portfolio expanded by 17.9 per cent, while customer deposits grew by 16.2 per cent. Banks also continued to report high capital adequacy and liquidity ratios, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirements and international standards, underscoring financial stability and risk resilience.

The AGM praised the comprehensive proactive support package approved by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The measures were recognised for enhancing sector resilience and reinforcing confidence in the strength and stability of the UAE’s banking system.

Human capital development and Emiratisation remained high on the agenda. Participants highlighted UBF’s ongoing efforts to advance Emiratisation in line with the CBUAE’s targets, noting that member banks exceeded the 2025 Emiratisation goals by 160 per cent. The AGM reaffirmed its commitment to expanding training and development programmes to support Emirati talent, particularly as the sector accelerates digital transformation.

The meeting also acknowledged UBF’s initiatives in digitalisation, cybersecurity, fraud prevention and financial integrity, as well as efforts to expand financial inclusion, support entrepreneurs and SMEs, and promote sustainable finance aligned with national priorities. These initiatives have contributed to strengthened trust indicators, with the UAE ranking first globally.

Members further commended the Federation’s role in strengthening international cooperation and securing the UAE’s selection to host Sibos 2029, the world’s leading banking operations conference.

AbdulAziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of UBF, said, “The decisions and recommendations of the AGM serve as a roadmap for UBF and member banks to focus on the strategic priorities for 2026, supporting the next phase of growth and development of the banking and financial sector, its positive contribution to socio-economic development, and further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global financial and banking hub.”