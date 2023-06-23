UAE: Ahmed Al Qubaisi appointed CEO of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce

He will play a key role in strengthening the business community and contributing to the growth of the emirate's economy

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 4:20 PM

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi has been appointed as the new CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI).

Prior to joining ADCCI, Al Qubaisi held executive leadership positions in finance and investment at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and was a key member of the company’s leadership team. Additionally, he has international experience working with British Petroleum and Ernst and Young.

Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, chairman of ADCCI, noted that Al Qubaisi will play a key role in strengthening the business community and contributing to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy by forging partnerships and fostering engagement with the business community.

“His appointment is a testament to the chamber’s keenness to attract the highest levels of competencies, who are able to realise the visions of our wise leadership in promoting the emirate of Abu Dhabi as the go-to destination for businesses and a highly regarded business hub on the world competitiveness map. This strategic decision comes in line with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s new three-year strategy 2023-2025 in cementing the chamber’s position as the voice of the private sector and enhancing its role as a policy advocator, a networker, and a service provider.”

By employing his long experience in driving business transformation, Al Qubaisi's primary focus will be to establish a resilient and interconnected business community to realise the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

“On this occasion, we would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our former director-general, Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri for his exceptional contribution over the years, which played a key role in driving our success. Under his leadership, the Chamber launched successful projects and leading initiatives centred on excellence,” Al Mazrui underlined.

Al Qubaisi, the newly appointed CEO, said: “I am honoured to be appointed as the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, this economic monument that enjoys a prestigious place within the business community locally and internationally, and look forward to building upon the chamber’s strong foundations to support and empower the business community.”

With more than two decades of experience in business, investment, and strategy, Al Qubaisi brings a wealth of expertise, complemented by an extensive network of stakeholders and regulatory bodies.

“Through working hand in hand with the chamber’s highly qualified and skilled team, I am confident that together we can unlock the full potential of businesses, and drive sustainable economic development and growth in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said Al Qubaisi, who is a certified corporate director from Harvard Business School.

He served as a board member for Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority, Adnoc Distribution and Adnoc Refining, while chairing multiple executive committees, audit committees and finance committees. Al Qubaisi holds a global executive MBA degree from Insead Business School. He has completed a senior executive leadership programme from Harvard Business School, and earned executive leadership and management certificates from University of Oxford and IMD Business School.

ALSO READ: