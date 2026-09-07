Trade and investment most important tools for stability, UAE minister says

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Trade and investment remain among the most powerful tools for growth and stability, a UAE minister said. He explained that the country continues to build trade and investment bridges even when are barriers are increasing.

“We are expanding partnerships at a time of sharp tensions. And we continue to believe that trade and investment remain among the most powerful tools for growth, stability, and mutual interest,” said Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of Foreign Trade.

“Our message to investors today is clear,” he said, speaking at the AIM Congress event in Dubai. “The UAE offers you more than markets. It offers a platform for global growth, a platform to reach new markets, expand trade, invest in the future, and to build long-term partnerships.”

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Redirecting capital to sectors

He added that the UAE is seeking capital that builds value, because the next phase of global investments will involve redirecting capital towards sectors, markets, and partnerships that create more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable growth.

The minister called on governments, investors, and business leaders to work together to unlock essential pathways that create a more resilient and inclusive growth.

Record non-oil inflows

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade exceeded Dh1.9 trillion in the first half of 2026, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, announced earlier.

The country attracted around $38.3 billion in foreign direct investments in 2025, setting a record level for the fourth consecutive year, the minister said. The UAE was also ranked ninth globally among the largest destinations for FDIs scores the top position amongst the Arab countries in the Investment Climate 2025 Index.

The minister added that the UAE also maintained its rank as second globally in the number of new FDI projects, with 1,562 new projects totalling $34 billion announced in a single year. This has resulted in the creation of more than 65,000 new jobs, Al Zeyoudi said.

He said that in light of major changes to trade, investments, and economic influence, countries and companies are looking beyond asking where is the opportunity, but also where this opportunity is secure, scalable, and both connected to global markets and resilient to change.

“That is where the global investment equation begins to look very different,” Al Zeyoudi explained. “In the past, capitals were searching for primary, for return, and stability. Today, investors are looking for returns, flexibility, efficiency, and market access. All of them at the same time.”