Tesla confirms Cybertruck electric pickup delayed to 2022
When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, it had said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021
Electric Vehicle company Tesla has now confirmed that the Cybertruck electric pickup truck is delayed to 2022 after months of hinting at the possible delay in reaching production.
On the order page, Tesla had updated the footnotes to confirm that the configurator will be available when “production nears in 2022,” Electrek reported on Saturday.
The note is the same for all three variants of the Cybertruck despite Tesla previously saying that the two higher-end variants, Dual Motor and Tri-Motor, will come first.
Over the last year, with the timeline coming closer, there have been signs that the Cybertruck could be delayed, the report said.
First off, Tesla only recently completed the engineering design of the electric pickup truck, it added.
CEO Elon Musk also warned that Tesla is going to have some challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to production due to features, like the steel exoskeleton body that requires completely new manufacturing processes.
Despite those concerns and the “end of 2021” timeline coming closer, Tesla appeared reticent in confirming that Cybertruck production has been delayed.
During the release of its second-quarter financial results last month, Tesla kept the same timeline and only specified that Cybertruck production would start at Gigafactory Texas after Model Y.
However, a few weeks later, Tesla has confirmed that the Cybertruck has been delayed to 2022. -- IANS
