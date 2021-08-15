India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan
The infrastructure programme, called "Gati Shakti", will help boost productivity of industries and boost the economy, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi
India will launch a Rs100 trillion ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and expand use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country’s climate goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
The infrastructure programme, called “Gati Shakti”, will help boost productivity of industries and boost the economy, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.
“We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme ... (it) will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands,” Modi said from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the capital city.
While Modi did not announce details of the plan, he said the plan will help local manufacturers compete globally and create new avenues of future economic growth.
Boosting infrastructure in Asia’s third largest economy is at the heart of the Modi’s plan to pull back the country from a sharp economic decline worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the last fiscal year, India’s economic output fell by a record 7.3 per cent and a second wave of Covid-19 has delayed economic recovery.
The prime minister also set a target to become energy independent by 2047, saying the goal can be achieved through a mix of electric mobility, moving to a gas-based economy and making the country a hub for hydrogen production.
Modi said the country spends more than Rs12 trillion annually on energy imports and becoming energy independent was critical, as he also announced the launch of a National Hydrogen Mission to boost the government’s clean energy plans.
“India is moving fast towards achieving its climate goals,” he said. — Reuters
-
Economy
India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion...
The infrastructure programme, called "Gati Shakti", will help boost... READ MORE
-
KT Network
BUKX experience captivates and inspires online...
BUKX, an initiative to promote literacy on the occasion of Book... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 24K gold price rising to Dh220 per gram...
After a tumultuous start, when prices plunged to $1,688, the precious ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for 10...
This new rule came into effect from Sunday, August 15. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian Embassy working to address...
Currently, Etihad Airways requires fully vaccinated residents to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Golden Visa: Is your child eligible? Check...
All you need to do is visit the website and enter some details. READ MORE
-
News
Look: This is Mia, the first Israeli baby to be...
The birth came days after the UAE and Israel marked the first... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?
Scheduling annual leaves is at the discretion of the employer. READ MORE