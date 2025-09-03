  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB clear.png36°C

India cuts consumption tax to spur domestic demand

The goods and services tax panel approved lowering taxes on the so-called common man items and simplifying their structure

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 9:54 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided on Wednesday to cut taxes on hundreds of consumer items ranging from soaps to small cars to spur domestic demand in the face of economic headwinds from punishing U.S. tariffs.

The goods and services tax (GST) panel approved lowering taxes on the so-called common man items and simplifying their structure, Sitharaman, who heads the panel that includes ministers from all states, told a late night press conference.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Women's World Cup prize money to eclipse men's 2023 purse, announces ICC

thumb-image

Afghanistan earthquake: Expats in UAE grapple with fear for people trapped in rubble

thumb-image

We didn't deserve more, says Hansi Flick after Barca drop points

thumb-image

NIO opens its first NIO Hub in the UAE, located on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road

thumb-image

US records highest ever liquefied natural gas exports in August

 

GST was criticised for its complicated structure and numerous tax categories. To simplify this, the panel approved the two-rate structure of 5% and 18%, instead of four currently that also include tax bands of 12% and 28%.

Sitharaman said the panel approved cuts in consumer items such as toothpaste and shampoo to 5% from 18%, and on small cars, air conditioners, and televisions to 18% from 28%.

She said GST will be exempted on all individual life insurance policies and health insurance.

The panel also approved a higher tax of 40% on "super luxury" and "sin" goods such as cigarettes, cars with engine capacity exceeding 1500 cc, carbonated beverages, the minister said.

The move to reduce the consumption tax was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to the nation on August 15.

After the cuts were approved on Wednesday, Modi said "the wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses".

The new rates will come into effect on September 22, the first day of the Hindu festival of Navratri.