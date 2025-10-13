IMF chief Georgieva says IMF will keep pushing G20 economies to focus on debt issues

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday said the IMF will continue to push the Group of 20 major economies to focus on persistent debt issues burdening developing economies.

Georgieva, speaking at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, said the impact of U.S. tariffs had been less dramatic than expected, but uncertainty remained high.

"Growth is slow, debt is high and the risks of financial downturn are ... there," she said, adding the IMF was working with the World Bank to look at countries with liquidity issues.