  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 13, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 21, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB clear.png33.2°C

IMF chief Georgieva says IMF will keep pushing G20 economies to focus on debt issues

Georgieva, speaking at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, said the impact of US tariffs had been less dramatic than expected, but uncertainty remained high

Published: Mon 13 Oct 2025, 10:38 PM

Top Stories

Trump, peace mediators sign Gaza ceasefire deal; Israel, Hamas complete major swap

Trump, peace mediators sign Gaza ceasefire deal; Israel, Hamas complete major swap

Dubai: Dead cow quickly removed from Mamzar beach by Municipality

Dubai: Dead cow quickly removed from Mamzar beach by Municipality

Fans predict UAE victory in crucial World Cup qualifier against Qatar

Fans predict UAE victory in crucial World Cup qualifier against Qatar

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday said the IMF will continue to push the Group of 20 major economies to focus on persistent debt issues burdening developing economies.

Georgieva, speaking at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, said the impact of U.S. tariffs had been less dramatic than expected, but uncertainty remained high.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE closely monitoring Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, calls for de-escalation

thumb-image

Spirit's troubles expose limits of premium strategy for low-cost carriers

thumb-image

Students across the UAE drive AI-powered cybersecurity innovation at AICyberFest

thumb-image

Investor confidence in Adnoc Drilling soars after landmark majlis event

thumb-image

Kirsten Dunst, Channing Tatum are all praise for each other

 

"Growth is slow, debt is high and the risks of financial downturn are ... there," she said, adding the IMF was working with the World Bank to look at countries with liquidity issues.