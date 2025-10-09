How UAE engineered a $34b wellness boom to become a regional hub

The UAE has quietly engineered a stunning transformation: its wellness economy is now valued at $34.1 billion, making it the largest in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

This surge — representing a 58 per cent rise between 2019 and 2023 — signals that the UAE is not merely catching up to global wellness trends but racing to lead them, say industry watchers.

Across the globe, the wellness economy is booming. According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the total global wellness market reached $6.3 trillion in 2023, up from $5.8 trillion in 2022 — a rise of nearly 9 per cent year on year. GWI projects sustained expansion, estimating the sector will approach $9 trillion by 2028. The wellness economy now accounts for about 6 per cent of global GDP. In that context, the UAE’s 58 per cent expansion over four years places it among the fastest-growing wellness markets worldwide.

What underlies this leap? The GWI report highlights key segments: wellness real estate worth $1 billion, personal care and beauty $14.4 billion, spa services $2.4 billion, and wellness tourism $7.2 billion.

The diversity is striking — the UAE has woven wellness through residential, commercial, medical, and lifestyle sectors.

Shyam Vishwanthan, managing director of Dubai-based Ontario Ayurvedic Wellness Centre, said the UAE has vaulted to the forefront of regional wellness thanks to its appeal as a prime holiday and leisure destination. “Its $34.1 billion industry proves that with foresight and proper regulation a country can shape global wellness trajectories, not just follow them. As the world races toward health, longevity, and quality-of-life economies, the UAE is staking a claim to be a leading capital of well-being.”

Wellness tourism stands out. In the broader Middle East and Africa region, this market was valued at $16.5 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $38.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 11.3 per cent. The UAE is expected to post the fastest growth in the region. Globally, wellness tourism is a marquee niche — travellers seeking health and well-being experiences spend 130 per cent more than average tourists.

The UAE’s success is no accident. Over recent years, it has embedded wellness into national strategy. Initiatives such as the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 have positioned health, prevention, and quality of life as central pillars of social development. Gulf states increasingly view preventive healthcare and wellness as key to economic diversification — shifting from oil dependency toward knowledge, lifestyle, and human-capital-driven sectors. On the ground, wellness real estate, wellness communities, medical-wellness tourism, and longevity technologies are being actively cultivated.

Regionally, Saudi Arabia follows as the second-largest wellness market in Mena, driven by wellness tourism, thermal and spa offerings, and real estate. The Mena wellness economy reached about $145 billion in 2022, up from $110 billion in 2020, while the corporate wellness segment across the Middle East and Africa was valued at $3.1 billion in 2023.

But the UAE’s scale and speed set it apart. Among countries with wellness economies above $5 billion, it recorded the second-fastest growth globally between 2019 and 2023 — outpaced only by a few major economies.

The US, with the world’s largest wellness economy at around $2 trillion, accounts for 32 per cent of the global market and grew about 8 per cent annually during the same period.

Wellness industry experts said the UAE, however, faces challenges. To convert headline growth into long-term value, it must ensure robust infrastructure, professional standards, consumer trust, and innovation. The sector’s future depends on deeper integration across healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and digital platforms.

As global competition intensifies, the UAE will need to differentiate through a blend of luxury, preventive medicine, and tech-driven wellness while preserving cultural authenticity.

The forthcoming Global Wellness Summit, set for November 18–21, 2025, in Dubai, will spotlight these trends. Delegates from around the world will convene to explore investment, innovation, and partnerships shaping the wellness future. For the UAE, it will be both a showcase of success and a stage for the next chapter in its wellness journey, industry experts said.