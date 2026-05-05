Gulf war risks global stagflation as oil shock ripples worldwide

The escalating Gulf conflict is rapidly reshaping the global economic outlook, with mounting evidence that the shock is no longer a short-term disruption but a structural threat to growth, inflation and trade flows — both regionally and worldwide.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has delivered one of the starkest warnings yet, cautioning that the global economy faces a “much worse outcome” if the war drags into 2027, particularly if oil prices climb to around $125 a barrel.

She noted that the IMF’s earlier “reference scenario” of limited economic impact is now “in the rear-view mirror”, with the world already shifting into a more adverse trajectory of slower growth and rising inflation.

Immediate shock

In the near term, the conflict is transmitting through three powerful channels: oil, trade and confidence.

Crude prices have surged above $110 a barrel amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil supply flows. Mike Wirth warned that prolonged closure of the strait would trigger “physical shortages” of oil globally, with Asia likely to be the first region to feel the impact as supply tightens and demand adjusts.

The inflationary impulse is already building. Georgieva highlighted that fertiliser prices have jumped 30–40 per cent, with food prices expected to rise by 3–6 per cent — an early signal of second-round effects spreading beyond energy markets.

At the same time, supply chains are fragmenting. Shipping disruptions, rising insurance premiums and restricted maritime traffic are delaying cargo flows, pushing up costs for manufacturers and traders. The International Maritime Organization has flagged unprecedented levels of disruption in the Gulf, underscoring the scale of logistical bottlenecks.

Financial markets are reflecting these stresses. Risk assets have turned volatile, bond yields are edging higher, and currencies of oil-importing economies — particularly in Asia — are weakening sharply, amplifying imported inflation pressures.

Gulf resilience

For Gulf economies, the picture is more nuanced — a mix of short-term gains and rising medium-term risks.

Higher oil prices are boosting fiscal revenues for exporters such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reinforcing already strong sovereign balance sheets. Fitch Ratings notes that most GCC sovereigns have so far demonstrated resilience, supported by substantial financial buffers and accumulated surpluses.

However, this resilience is being tested. Prolonged disruption to shipping routes and energy infrastructure is raising operational risks, while uncertainty is beginning to weigh on non-oil sectors — particularly tourism, logistics and real estate.

Capital Economics warns that if the conflict persists, some Gulf economies could face outright contraction. Abu Dhabi’s economy, for instance, could shrink by around 1 per cent in 2026 under a prolonged disruption scenario, while more exposed economies such as Kuwait and Qatar could see deeper slowdowns.

The conflict also threatens to derail long-term diversification strategies. Investment flows into sectors such as technology, tourism and financial services — critical to the Gulf’s post-oil transition — could slow if geopolitical risks remain elevated.

Medium risks

Looking beyond the immediate shock, the medium-term implications are more concerning.

The IMF’s adverse scenario already points to global growth slowing to around 2.5 per cent in 2026, with inflation rising above 5 per cent — a classic stagflationary mix. In a severe scenario, growth could fall to just 2 per cent.

Energy markets remain central to this outlook. Darren Woods has warned that as strategic reserves are drawn down, oil prices could rise further if supply disruptions persist, reinforcing inflationary pressures across economies.

At the same time, the conflict is accelerating structural changes in global trade. Companies are increasingly rerouting supply chains, diversifying energy sources and reassessing geopolitical risk — trends that could reduce efficiency and raise costs over the long term.

There are also growing signs of policy divergence. While central banks face pressure to tighten policy to contain inflation, governments are deploying fiscal measures to shield consumers from rising energy costs — a combination that risks prolonging imbalances.

Prolonged crisis?

Perhaps the most significant risk is duration. Analysts warn that the current “pause” in hostilities does little to address underlying tensions, raising the likelihood of renewed escalation.

If the conflict extends into 2027, as Georgieva cautioned, the global economy could face a sustained period of high inflation, weaker growth and heightened volatility — with long-lasting consequences for trade, investment and financial stability.

For now, analysts argue, the Gulf remains at the centre of a global economic fault line. What began as a regional conflict is rapidly evolving into a systemic shock — one that is testing the resilience of economies, institutions and markets worldwide.