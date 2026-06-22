Global business leaders back faster electrification shift

Making the shift would depend heavily on clear and predictable government policy and reforms, including improving electricity market design, investing in grids and speeding up permitting

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 22 Jun 2026, 1:54 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Companies including Nestle and Ikea on Monday urged governments to make electrification central to their economic strategies, to help reduce exposure to volatile fossil fuel costs and bolster energy security.

In an open statement backed by 112 businesses from sectors including industrials, consumer goods and healthcare, they said exposure to fossil fuel-driven price shocks undermined competitiveness.

Recommended For You

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

Iran walks out of Switzerland talks over Trump ‘hit hard’ remark: Tasnim

Iran walks out of Switzerland talks over Trump ‘hit hard’ remark: Tasnim

Iran, US agree to keep communicating, end fighting in Lebanon after first round of talks

Iran, US agree to keep communicating, end fighting in Lebanon after first round of talks

Qatar factory explosion in Ras Laffan leaves 54 injured, 18 missing, authorities say

Qatar factory explosion in Ras Laffan leaves 54 injured, 18 missing, authorities say

Iran says Burgenstock meeting will last one day with joint Iran-US-Qatar-Pakistan session

Iran says Burgenstock meeting will last one day with joint Iran-US-Qatar-Pakistan session

 

The group, with combined annual revenues of about $1.5 trillion, also included Iberdrola, Volvo Cars and Uber, Mahindra Group, Nikon Corporation, and Levi Strauss.

"Continued reliance on volatile fuel markets exposes economies to disruptions that drive price spikes, destabilise supply chains and delay investment," said the statement, coordinated by the We Mean Business Coalition and the Global Renewables Alliance.

However, making the shift would depend heavily on clear and predictable government policy and reforms, including improving electricity market design, investing in grids and speeding up permitting, it added. As many governments and companies reassess their energy strategies in response to price spikes, most recently those linked to the Iran conflict, the statement said volatility can translate into "persistent uncertainty", higher operating costs and weaker competitiveness.

The intervention comes at the start of London Climate Action Week, with more than 75,000 people expected to attend 1,000-plus events, including leading policymakers, investors and company executives.

It also aligns with a push by Turkey, the hosts of the COP31 climate talks in November, for countries to agree a global target for electricity to supply 35% of the world's energy demand by 2035.

Many of the technologies required to electrify key sectors such as transport, buildings and industry are already commercially available, and would help to lower overall energy demand, the statement said.

"To reach the required scale, the transition to electrification notably needs to be accelerated through predictable and enabling policy frameworks," said Kim Hellström, Senior Sustainability Climate Manager at retailer HM. A poll released last week said 90% of business leaders expected their operations to be electrified within a decade.


MOST POPULAR

1

Gold prices in Dubai gain Dh3.75 as US-Iran agree on roadmap for peace deal

2

Wall St Week Ahead: Investors see Micron earnings as pulse check of AI rally momentum

3

Will UAE petrol prices drop in July as oil plunges after US-Iran deal?

4

Dubai gold falls below Dh500 a gram, is now the time to buy?

5

UAE gold prices gain Dh7.75 as Fed holds US interest rates