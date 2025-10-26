  • search in Khaleej Times
GCC-Stat: Gulf economy records positive growth in Q1 2025

Nominal GDP of the GCC countries amounted to around $588.1 billion, up by 5.7 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2024

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 5:09 PM

Dubai's new art museum floats on water: All you need to know about Duma

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

Increased toll timings, prohibited lanes: 5 UAE road rules introduced to reduce traffic, accidents

The latest data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) revealed that the economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries recorded positive growth during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the continued economic stability and sustainable development path in the region.

The report indicated that the nominal GDP of the GCC countries amounted to around $588.1 billion, up by 5.7 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2024. The real GDP reached $466.2 billion, recording an annual growth rate of 3.0 per cent.

The report showed that all GCC economies recorded positive growth rates in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The oil sector continued to contribute the largest share to the GDP at 22.9 per cent, followed by the manufacturing sector at 12.7 per cent, then wholesale and retail trade at 9.6 per cent, while other activities accounted for 26.7 per cent of the total GDP.

The report emphasized that this positive performance reflects sustainable economic diversification in the GCC countries and continued efforts to enhance non-oil activities, thus supporting the long-term stability of the Gulf economies.