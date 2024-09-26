GCC retail expected to grow at 4.6%, report says

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM

GCC retail industry sales are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6 per cent to reach $ 386.9 billion in 2028 from $ 309.6 billion in 2023, new research showed on Thursday.

According to a report by Alpen Capital Saudi Arabia and UAE will continue to lead the industry growth. Retail sales in Saudi Arabia and UAE are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 per cent and 5.4 per cent between 2023 and 2028 to reach $ 161.4 billion and $ 139.1 billion, respectively.

Non-food retail sales are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 per cent while food retail sales are expected to rise at a pace of 5.0 per cent CAGR between 2023 and 2028, the report said.

At 80 per cent completion of projected additions, 3.9 million sq. m. of retail space is likely to come up in the GCC between 2023 and 2028, taking the total organised retail gross leasable are (GLA) to 24.3 million sq. m. “This is a modest growth scenario, wherein organized retail GLA is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9 per cent during the period,” the report said.

Personal luxury goods sales in the Middle East, primarily led by GCC, is forecasted to reach $ 20.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5 per cent since 2023.

Duty free sales at the airports in the GCC (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Bahrain) are expected to reach $ 4.7 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.3 per cent between 2023 and 2028. This growth can be attributed to the anticipated rise in passenger traffic, largely driven by government initiatives to promote tourism.

Rising population, with a high concentration of expatriates and HNWIs, remains one of the primary factors for driving growth of the GCC retail industry. The region’s population is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8 per cent between 2023 and 2028.

Amid expanding infrastructure developments, the GCC economies are establishing themselves as a hub for global business, entertainment, and sporting events, the report noted. “Consequently, international tourist arrivals are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 per cent between 2023 and 2028 to reach 109.8 billion,” the report said, which will add to the retail sales figures.