GCC economies set for strong rebound as diversification, policy buffers cushion conflict fallout

Gulf economies are poised for a strong rebound after navigating a period of regional disruption, with growth expected to accelerate sharply by 2027 as energy output normalises and non-oil sectors regain momentum, according to new regional forecasts and assessments by global institutions.

A latest report by ICAEW, prepared in partnership with Oxford Economics, projects GCC growth could surge to 8.5 per cent in 2027 following a modest adjustment phase in 2026, underscoring the region’s resilience despite geopolitical headwinds affecting trade, aviation and tourism flows.

The report indicates that while GDP across the GCC may see a marginal contraction of 0.2 per cent this year due to temporary disruptions in logistics and travel corridors, strong fiscal buffers, diversified economic strategies and continued infrastructure investment are expected to support a rapid recovery trajectory.

The outlook reinforces a broader consensus among multilateral institutions that Gulf economies remain structurally well positioned to weather external shocks. The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly highlighted that GCC countries are entering the current phase of uncertainty with “strong fiscal and external buffers, low public debt in several economies, and sustained progress in economic diversification,” enabling them to maintain growth momentum even during periods of regional volatility.

Energy markets remain central to the rebound story. While production constraints and export adjustments have weighed on near-term performance, the ICAEW–Oxford Economics report forecasts energy sector growth of 18.2 per cent in 2027 as supply conditions stabilise and investment in upstream capacity continues across major Gulf producers.

At the same time, non-oil sectors are expected to remain a critical pillar of resilience. Tourism, logistics, financial services and technology are already benefiting from policy support and structural reforms implemented over the past decade, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The IMF has noted in its recent regional economic assessments that diversification strategies across the Gulf are “strengthening medium-term growth prospects,” with non-oil activity continuing to expand even during periods of external uncertainty thanks to reforms targeting investment inflows, labour market efficiency and private-sector participation.

Airspace restrictions and reduced connectivity have temporarily affected visitor flows, with arrivals to the Middle East projected to decline between 11 per cent and 27 per cent this year. However, analysts expect the impact to remain short-lived as regional hubs restore capacity and travel confidence improves.

Non-oil GDP across the GCC is projected to remain broadly stable at 0.1 per cent in 2026 before accelerating to 6.4 per cent in 2027, reflecting the strength of domestic demand, expanding digital infrastructure and continued government investment in strategic sectors such as healthcare, artificial intelligence and financial services.

Fiscal policy is also expected to play a stabilising role. Higher oil prices are helping offset temporary export constraints in some markets, while governments across the region continue to prioritise growth-supportive spending programmes aligned with long-term transformation agendas.

Hanadi Khalife, regional director for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia at ICAEW, said policy responses across the GCC have helped sustain investor confidence despite a complex external environment.

“While the near-term environment remains challenging, governments across the region have responded swiftly with targeted support for key sectors. In the UAE, measures supporting SMEs and tourism are helping stabilise activity and reinforcing confidence,” she said.

Azad Zangana, head of GCC Macroeconomic Analysis, added that differences in economic structure across Gulf economies are enabling a phased but broad-based recovery once trade flows and transport connectivity normalise. “As disruption eases, energy markets are expected to recover first, followed by tourism and services. The region’s diversified growth drivers mean the rebound is likely to be both strong and sustainable,” he said.

The IMF has similarly emphasised that continued investment in infrastructure, logistics corridors and knowledge-based sectors is strengthening the Gulf’s long-term competitiveness, positioning the region as a global hub for trade, capital and innovation.

Taken together, these projections suggest that while the GCC is navigating a short period of adjustment linked to regional tensions, its strong macroeconomic fundamentals, reform momentum and strategic diversification are expected to underpin one of the fastest recovery cycles among emerging markets over the next two years.