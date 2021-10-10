Expo 2020 Dubai logo to be displayed at Emirates International Endurance Village
Sheikh Mansour directs Village's management to put up logo as part of current season which kicks off on Nov. 27.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Emirates International Endurance Village, directed the Village's management to put up the Expo 2020 Dubai logo across the village and its races and activities, as part of the current season, which kicks off on November 27 with the National Day Cup.
This comes to promote the global event's position, and coincides with the UAE's Golden Jubilee, and showcases Expo 2020 Dubai's stature and the UAE's success in organising it.
This season, the Village will host 11 races.
Musallam Al Ameri, Director-General of the Emirates International Endurance Village, expressed his appreciation of the directives of Sheikh Mansour and noted that they will begin implementing them immediately.
Al Ameri said, "Decorating the village with the Expo 2020 Dubai logo represents a new and qualitative addition to its current season."
