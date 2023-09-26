Dubai's public debt shrinks by Dh29 billion to 25% of its GDP

Region’s largest financial centre’s economy grew at a good pace of 2.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 7:22 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 7:27 PM

Dubai’s public debt was reduced by Dh29 billion to 25 per cent of its GDP within 18 months after the Public Debt Management Office of the Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance was established. The Dubai Media Office revealed this on microblogging platform X on Tuesday.

The Public Debt Management Office was formed under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and the supervision of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The region’s largest financial centre’s economy grew at a good pace of 2.8 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 to Dh111.3 billion, led by strong growth of all the key sectors, including transportation and storage and finance and insurance.

As part of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ launched earlier, the emirate aims to position itself among the top three global economic cities and double the size of the economy to Dh32 trillion over the next ten years.

