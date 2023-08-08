Dubai's economy grows 2.8% to Dh111.3 billion

Musk's act was enough for netizens to bring up his rumoured cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Dubai's economy grew at a good pace of 2.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 to Dh111.3 billion
While taking to X (Twitter), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the growth contributes to the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the emirate’s economy.
“Testament to the dynamism of its diverse economic sectors, the growth contributes to the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the city's GDP over the next decade and consolidate its status as one of the world’s top three urban economies,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
In January, a new agenda launched in Dubai aimed to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next 10 years. The Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ specified combined economic targets of Dh32 trillion by 2033.
The emirate also aimed to double foreign trade to reach Dh25.6 trillion and add 400 cities to its trading network.
Last week, the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics said the UAE economy grew 3.8 per cent at constant prices in the first quarter with most of the sectors making significant contributions to the country’s growth.
The preliminary estimates showed that GDP grew by more than Dh15 billion during the January-March period to Dh418.3 billion.
