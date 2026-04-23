Dubai, Gulf stay wealth magnets as billionaires near 4,000 globally

The global billionaire population is set to surge sharply over the coming decade, with projections showing their numbers could approach 4,000 by 2031 as private capital expands rapidly across emerging and established markets — a trend that is increasingly reinforcing the role of Dubai and other Gulf centres as magnets for the world’s ultra-wealthy.

According to the latest Wealth Report 2026 by Knight Frank, there are currently 3,110 billionaires worldwide, and that number is forecast to rise by about 25 per cent over the next five years to roughly 3,915. The expansion reflects strong wealth creation across technology, finance, manufacturing and energy sectors despite geopolitical volatility and tighter global monetary conditions.

At the broader ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI) level — defined as those with assets exceeding $30 million — the global population has climbed from 551,435 in 2021 to 713,626 in 2026, equivalent to the creation of 89 new ultra-wealthy individuals every day. This structural acceleration in wealth formation is reshaping capital flows and reinforcing the importance of globally connected cities capable of offering stability, mobility and investment access.

Knight Frank said the United States remains the dominant engine of wealth creation, accounting for 41 per cent of new UHNWIs added between 2021 and 2026 and increasing its global share from 33 per cent to 35 per cent. However, emerging economies are rapidly catching up. India recorded 63 per cent growth in UHNWIs over the same period and is expected to expand a further 27 per cent by 2031, while Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Vietnam are projected to be among the fastest-growing wealth markets over the next five years.

The Middle East’s share of global ultra-wealth has also risen steadily, increasing from 2.4 per cent to 3.1 per cent of the worldwide UHNWI population between 2021 and 2026. Analysts say this reflects both rising domestic fortunes and a growing influx of international capital into Gulf financial hubs.

Dubai has emerged as one of the principal beneficiaries of this shift. The emirate’s combination of political stability, favourable tax policies, world-class infrastructure and expanding financial services ecosystem has made it a preferred base for entrepreneurs, hedge-fund managers and family offices relocating from Europe, Asia and Africa.

According to Henley & Partners, the United Arab Emirates has ranked among the world’s leading destinations for inbound millionaires in recent years, with thousands of high-net-worth individuals relocating annually — a trend widely seen as a precursor to future billionaire expansion.

Within the region, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a sovereign capital powerhouse anchored by major institutional investors, while Saudi Arabia is generating new domestic fortunes through economic diversification under Vision 2030 and large-scale investment programmes.

Knight Frank’s research also highlighted a broader structural shift in how the world’s wealthiest families manage their assets geographically. Increasing regulatory complexity, tax reforms and political volatility are encouraging billionaires to diversify across multiple global bases, often maintaining strategic footholds in cities such as London, New York, Singapore and Dubai to balance opportunity and security.

This multi-hub strategy is accelerating the concentration of capital in a relatively small number of globally competitive financial centres. In that evolving landscape, Dubai’s rapid expansion as a wealth-management platform — supported by regulatory reforms, residency incentives and the growth of financial districts such as DIFC — is positioning it as one of the most attractive destinations for mobile private capital.

Data from UBS’s Billionaire Ambitions Report similarly shows Asia now hosts the largest share of global billionaires, underscoring a broader eastward shift in wealth creation that is strengthening connectivity between Asian capital and Gulf investment hubs.

For Gulf economies, the implications are significant. Rising oil revenues, expanding sovereign wealth funds and growing private-sector diversification are reinforcing the region’s role as both a generator and destination of global wealth.

As billionaire numbers continue to climb worldwide, cities that combine predictability, connectivity and opportunity are expected to capture an increasing share of mobile capital — placing Dubai and its Gulf peers firmly at the centre of the next phase of global wealth expansion.