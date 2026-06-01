Asia's factory output expands as firms stockpile buffers over Iran war risks

Asia's factory activity expanded steadily in May on stockpiling by some companies to get ahead of supply shocks from the Middle East conflict, private surveys showed on Monday, a sign that the war's economic fallout is broadening across the region.

The surveys came after the heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organization warned the war in the Middle East was straining global energy supplies and hitting vulnerable economies hardest.

Factory activity expanded in most Asian economies, with some like South Korea, Japan and Taiwan getting a helping hand from surging demand for artificial intelligence-related investment. China's private sector gauge grew for a sixth straight month and South Korea's hit the fastest pace in five years, highlighting a broad push to build buffers against conflict-led disruptions.

The RatingDog China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 51.8 in May from 52.2 in April, but was slightly better than analysts' forecast of 51.6 and above the 50.0 level that signals expansion from contraction.

The outcome contrasted with an official survey showing factory activity in the world's second-largest economy stalled last month as new orders contracted and input costs kept rising.

Japan's factory activity also expanded with the PMI at 54.5 in May, slowing from April's more than four-year high of 55.1, though firms there reported the sharpest rise in input costs since September 2022 due to higher raw material prices driven by the Middle East war.

"The current period of expansion is being partly driven by stock building among manufacturers and their clients, as companies looked to safeguard against product shortages and mitigate price risks driven by the war in the Middle East," said Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at SP Global Market Intelligence.

AI boom revs up factories

South Korea's PMI rose to its highest since March 2021 at 54.8 in May, up from 53.6 in April, again underlining firms' drive to lock in supplies as shipping disruptions tied to the Iran war jolt global trade.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began late in February, has upended trade, rattled financial markets and raised concerns over global energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas shipments.

ING analysts said that surging demand linked to the artificial intelligence boom also helps explain some of the resilience in Asia's factories in the face of the energy shock.

Earlier in the day, separate data showed South Korea's exports grew at their strongest annual pace in over four decades last month, underpinned by record chip sales to feed surging AI-led investment.

"Exports should benefit not only from rising US investment in AI, but also from the surge in Chinese AI spending — both engines are set to lift demand for Korea’s goods," said Min Joo Kang, senior ING economist for Japan and South Korea.

India's manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in three months even as cost pressures were among the most intense in nearly four years. The PMI rose to 55.0 last month from April's 54.7, and up from a preliminary estimate of 54.3.

In Vietnam, the factory PMI gauge rose to 52.8 from 50.5 in April, while that for Taiwan rose to 56.1 from 55.3, the surveys showed. The index for the Philippines also rose to 50.8 from 48.3 in April.