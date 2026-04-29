Asian Development Bank cuts regional growth forecasts on impact of war in Middle East

If oil prices spiked in May and then stayed high, growth in developing Asia and the Pacific could slow to 4.2% this year and 4.0% in 2027, lender says

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Apr 2026, 4:13 PM
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The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday cut its economic growth forecast for the region to 4.7% this year and 4.8% next year, down from earlier projections of 5.1% for both years, due to the war in the Middle East. It also raised its inflation forecast for Asia and the Pacific to 5.2% in 2026 from an earlier projection of 3.6%.

ADB President Masato Kanda called it a "significant downward revision" that reflected how the war had raised energy prices, tightened financial conditions and weighed on economic activity across the region.

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“We are confronting systemic, long-lasting disruptions to global energy and trade networks, not just temporary volatility," he said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2026 global growth outlook to 3.1% because of the Iran war.

The ADB said if the conflict escalated it could lead to a more severe economic impact. As an example, it said if oil prices spiked in May and then stayed high, growth in developing Asia and the Pacific could slow to 4.2% this year and 4.0% in 2027, with inflation surging to 7.4% this year.

"Central banks should focus on limiting excessive market volatility while keeping a close watch on inflation expectations," it said.


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