ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says

The rate of joblessness among citizens fell from 11.3 per cent in the same period last year however, reflecting a downward trend in unemployment among Saudis that is a key objective of the crown prince’s plans to transform the economy
Euro zone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the European Central Bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a Croatian newspaper.
The ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July in a bid to arrest a historic surge in inflation and has promised even more policy tightening over its next several meetings as longer term price growth expectations have started moving above its 2 per cent target.
“We know wages are increasing, probably at a faster pace than expected,” Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list quoted Lagarde as saying on Saturday. “We must not allow inflationary expectations to become de-anchored or wages to have an inflationary effect.”
Lagarde provided no new policy hint in the interview but said the bank must “take the necessary measures” to lower inflation to 2 per cent from its current rate of near 10 per cent .
Croatia will join the euro zone on January 1 as the currency bloc’s 20th member, entering an elite club at a time of unusual turmoil as the ECB tries to tame inflation after spending the past decade unleashing unprecedented stimulus to rekindle price growth when it was exceptionally low.
“We need to be careful that the domestic causes that we are seeing, which are mainly related to fiscal measures and wage dynamics, do not lead to inflation becoming entrenched,” Lagarde said.
Lagarde added that the bloc’s expected winter recession, induced by soaring energy costs, is likely to be short and shallow, provided there are no additional shocks.
Hong Kong stocks slid 0.8 per cent and Tokyo lost 0.9 per cent, while Sydney, Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei and Seoul also languished in the red
Continental Group set to expand its global footprints from its new headquarters in DIFC
It created a space that showcases the best of the emirate as a vibrant port city while honouring the traditions of the community
The UAE leadership believes in adopting advanced technology to explore futuristic approaches, says Omar Sultan Al Olama
With the service, the customer is ready to make quick and easy payments with the tap of their wristwatch and will be able to instantly view their ADIB Pay transaction history in the application.