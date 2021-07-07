Ebury scales up Dubai presence with DIFC-based Mass Payments team

The volume of transactions executed by Ebury amounts to $21 billion annually.

Ebury, a leading global fintech, has expanded its Mass Payments division into a new geography by establishing a presence in the UAE Market through the Dubai International Financial Centre’s (DIFC) new Innovation Hub.

Ebury’s Mass Payments division provides software solutions to corporate clients as a long-term strategic partner. It is dedicated to delivering a market-leading mass payments service in the region, supporting clients with its responsive platform and outstanding customer service.

Ebury’s global presence and network of banking partners gives companies access to a robust payments service in all countries and currencies. Ebury’s innovative tech platform also allows payments to be made quickly and securely with pre-verification of bank details ensuring payments are delivered in full and on-time.

Mercans, one of Ebury’s global clients, said: "Having worked with Ebury for the last 5 years, we have always been impressed with their ability to deliver our payments on time and in full which is critical in the world of payroll. Having Ebury as our payments partner has enabled us to offer a high level of service to our clients across the gulf region and efficiently scale as we expanded in Africa and across Europe."

The UAE is fast becoming a global fintech hub, which Ebury chose for its newest Mass Payments location due to the increase in digitalisation and openness towards innovative payment solutions. It builds on Ebury’s existing presence in the area, demonstrates commitment to scaling up in DIFC and allows Ebury to serve its existing UAE clients better.

Owain Walters, Managing Director of Ebury Mass Payments, said: “We are delighted to launch our Mass Payments service into a new geography and bring our capabilities to an increasingly global client-base. The UAE represents a great opportunity to expand our Mass Payments services with government support and competition growing for digital payments. Ebury’s commitment to customer service and responsiveness alongside its innovative technology such as one-touch portals offer a compelling new option for businesses making mass payments in the region.”

In December 2020, Ebury became the first financial services company to be granted a financial services licence to carry out the regulated activity of providing Money Services from DIFC.

Ebury’s commitment to the UAE reflects the region’s attractive growth and performance through the pandemic, which has seen it continue to attract substantial foreign direct investment. DIFC is the region’s largest financial services ecosystem and its Innovation Hub, which was inaugurated last month, has already attracted global leaders like Ebury and Amazon.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “Ebury’s commitment to strengthening its presence and widening its range of services in DIFC is a testament to the great opportunity that innovative, global companies see in the region. We are focused on solidifying Dubai's position as a global business destination by providing an environment that meets the highest international standards, as we seek to accelerate the implementation of innovative initiatives in the field of fintech. We are pleased to see leading international fintechs such as Ebury selecting the DIFC when looking to expand globally, and it demonstrates the immense potential for growth and investment in Dubai’s financial services market.”

— sandhya@khaleejtimes.com