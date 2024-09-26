EBay sees strong demand for luxury goods, auto parts in UAE

A view of the logistics cluster in Dubai CommerCity. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 9:06 PM

EBay, the global ecommerce platform, sees a strong demand for luxury goods and auto parts both globally and in the UAE, a senior official said.

“Dubai’s tax-free environment, high-income population and its status as a global retail hub make it an ideal market for these categories. Focusing on these sectors allows eBay to tap into the UAE’s strengths, providing sellers with a platform that amplifies their reach and maximizes their potential,” Ashish Chhabra, vive-president and general manager, global verticals – eBay Inc, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Dubai CommerCity recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with eBay, to establish a framework for cooperation to boost the business growth of companies operating within Dubai CommerCity. Through this collaboration, companies based in Dubai CommerCity will have the opportunity to connect with international sellers via eBay marketplaces.

“What we’re seeing in the UAE market is exciting. There’s a unique and valuable inventory here, and the sellers we’ve worked with over the past six to eight months have been exceptional. We’ve seen healthy growth in the market, particularly in categories like luxury goods and auto parts. The inventory in these sectors is impressive,” Chhabra said.

The MoU marks a strategic milestone for eBay, connecting Dubai businesses with a global audience of over 132 million active buyers. “Through this partnership, eBay will leverage Dubai CommerCity’s integrated ecosystem to support SMEs and empower them with tools, infrastructure, and global reach. I’m very impressed with the DCC ecosystem, giving SMEs and businesses in Dubai the opportunity, tools and infrastructure to be able to succeed at e-commerce, and bringing that together with eBay’s scale of operations in 190 countries is an incredible opportunity ahead for us, bringing those two things together. We’re hoping we can set up a lot of SMEs for success in reaching the global marketplace,” Chhabra said.

EBay’s expansion strategy in the UAE focuses on understanding the needs of the local market, particularly in high-demand sectors such as luxury goods and auto parts. “We have been working, and been in touch with many businesses and sellers in the region that we hope to see on eBay, and so one of the things that we’re continuing to invest in is understanding the unique needs of sellers based in this market, helping them come on to eBay, giving them the tools to succeed,” Chhabra said.

In parts and accessories, some of the top-selling items on eBay are car and truck parts and accessories, as well as motorcycle and scooter parts. On the luxury side, handbags have been a standout, especially pre-loved pieces like a $19.9K Hermès Noir Togo Leather Kelly, eBay data reveals. EBay is committed to empowering SMEs in Dubai by offering training, workshops, and webinars on cross-border trade and e-commerce. “Together with DCC, we will be offering a lot of hands-on support for sellers to be able to come onto eBay and guide them into getting going in an effective manner, to set them up with success. We’re hopeful that our partnership with DCC brings together our capabilities for the benefit of all,” Chhabra said. As local sellers list on eBay, the platform aims to unlock the strong demand in key markets like the US, UK, Germany, Australia, and Canada. “Our approach is to bring eyeballs and traffic to their items, guiding them on what buyers in these markets need, what types of inventory will be successful, how to describe their products, and how to make them stand out, for example. This helps create a global ecosystem that connects sellers and buyers, supporting businesses in Dubai in expanding their operations and building their brand presence worldwide,” Chhabra said. EBay is enhancing its platform to meet evolving customer expectations, investing in technologies like advanced search algorithms and personalised recommendations to connect sellers with buyers. “We continue to see growing demand for high-end luxury goods and unique parts and accessories in the UAE, which are areas where the market stands out. In response, we’re enhancing our platform to better meet the needs of sellers and buyers. We’ve invested heavily in building trust through authenticity guarantees for luxury products and fitment guarantees for parts and accessories, which are foundational for any e-commerce business,” Chhabra said. EBay is also investing in technology to make it easier for sellers to manage their inventory and improve findability on its platform. “Our local team is actively working with sellers to understand the unique needs of the UAE market and to navigate evolving logistics, customs and regulations, ensuring they can successfully export their products globally,” he added.

eBay’s vision involves building a seamless, integrated platform that empowers UAE businesses to thrive globally. “Through strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration with DCC, and investments in cutting-edge technology, eBay aims to support UAE businesses in becoming global leaders, driving economic growth in the digital commerce sector,” Chhabra said.