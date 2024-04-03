EasyLease expands into railways and smart mobility with 60% acquisition of United Trans

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 8:15 PM

EasyLease, a leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), has acquired a 60 per cent stake in United Trans, a leading rail and transportation technology solutions provider and a subsidiary of Alserkal Group of Companies.

The move marks a major step forward in EasyLease’s commitment to expand its capabilities and presence across the regional mobility sector.

Established in 2008, United Trans collaborates with major global organisations across all modes of transport and has a strong presence in the railway and smart mobility sectors. The company was involved in numerous key railway related projects in the region including Etihad RailDubai Metro, Dubai Tram, Dubai Airport People Mover & Doha Metro. The company was also a pioneer in supporting unique smart mobility projects such as Dubai Bus on Demand, Ajman Bus on Demand & Abu Dhabi Link.

Through the acquisition of a majority stake in United Trans by EasyLease it seeks to establish synergies between both entities as well as build combined expertise to deliver enhanced mobility solutions to customers across the GCC and the broader MENA region.

The 60 per cent acquisition of United Trans adds depth to EasyLease’s portfolio, whereby it be able to intensify the comprehensive range of mobility solutions it delivers to businesses across diverse sectors. The acquisition will also benefit from synergies with EasyLease’s expertise in integrated mobility solutions combined with United Trans’ extensive experience in the railway and smart mobility sectors creating an unparalleled value proposition for customers.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, said: “This strategic move marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine mobility solutions and to shape the future of transportation across the GCC and the broader MENA region. Through our combined capabilities we can deliver enhanced mobility and transportations and rail solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, and as we look ahead, we are in a strong position to unlock and capitalise new possibilities. At its core this partnership has set the stage for further strategic growth opportunities, paving the way for expansion and innovation in the transportation industry.”

Raed Abu-Hijleh, Managing Director of United Trans, said: “This strategic partnership with EasyLease marks an exciting chapter for United Trans. By combining our expertise with EasyLease’s integrated mobility solutions, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers across the region. particularly in the fields of railway and smart mobility. With the region on the cusp of a mobility revolution, we stand ready to lead the charge into a future teeming with opportunity and transformation. Together, we aim to drive innovation and efficiency in the transportation sector, ultimately shaping the future of mobility in the GCC and MENA region.

This strategic move is reflective of EasyLease’s intent for the mobility sector and practically the rail where the company seeks to forge strongly ahead in its vision to drive innovation and efficiency in all mobility services, while simultaneously expanding its footprint and capabilities in the transportation sector.