East & West Properties celebrates 25hours Heimat groundbreaking ceremony, marking official commencement of construction
Located in close proximity to the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and DIFC, residents of 25hours Heimat will enjoy the convenience of being at the center of culture, shopping, and entertainment
East & West Properties, along with D&B Properties, marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of 25hours Heimat Dubai, the first standalone branded residence by 25hours Hotels. The event was held on June 4 at the 25hours Heimat plot in Downtown Dubai, in the presence of the senior management from East & West Properties and Adham Younis, CEO of D&B Properties, along with other key figures. 25hours is part of Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company.
A representative of East & West Properties said: "We are excited to begin the construction of this landmark project, which will undoubtedly become a source of pride for the city and proudly the first residential project of the brand - It embodies our vision for future living: it combines contemporary designs, luxurious living spaces, and functionality to meet the demands of today's modern dwellers. Due to its distinctive architecture, prime location, and top-tier facilities, this development will set a new benchmark in the real estate market."
Adham Younis, CEO of D&B Properties, said: "It is with great pleasure that we announce the commencement of 25hours Heimat in Downtown Dubai, in collaboration with East & West Properties and Ennismore. This exclusive development offers unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Boulevard, representing a new era in urban living where luxury meets convenience. Our partnership with East and West Properties resulted in the rising of this futuristic landmark, promising an unmatched blend of innovation, comfort, and style in the heart of Dubai."
The development comprises 338 meticulously designed residences spread across a G + 73-floor structure, with a diverse unit mix including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with multipurpose rooms, and duplex penthouses. Residents of 25hours Heimat will benefit from a flexible 60/40 payment plan, with the expected handover scheduled for 2027. The exclusive project boasts a range of world-class amenities including an outdoor swimming pool for adults and children, an exclusive 63rd floor supper club, music room, podcast studio, padel court, rooftop yoga area, indoor cinema, indoor and outdoor gym facilities, and more. Additionally, residents will have access to a jacuzzi, ensuring a blend of relaxation and recreation.
Ennismore's branded residential properties, including 25hours Heimat Dubai, are supported by Accor One Living, the company's industry-first, mixed-use platform focused on supporting the development and operation of branded residential communities. Through Accor One Living, homeowners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor's diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions - creating a constant flow of new opportunities to live, work, and play.
To know more about 25hours Heimat, kindly visit: www.25hheimatdubai.com.