E& joins forces with Dubai Premier Padel P1 as official partner for biggest UAE padel event

E& on Wednesday announced a landmark partnership with Dubai Premier Padel P1, joining as an official partner of the tournament set to take place from November 9–16, 2025 at the 7,000-seat Hamdan Sports Complex.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Premier Padel P1 2025 is organised by Gallop.Global in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA).

The event underscores Dubai’s vision to host world-class sporting events that combine elite competition with community engagement, further positioning the emirate as a global hub for sports and lifestyle experiences.

Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President of Group Digital Marketing at e&, said: “Our partnership with Dubai Premier Padel P1, together with the Dubai Sports Council, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the UAE Padel Association, and Gallop.Global-is well-calibrated to advance Dubai’s reputation as a leading global sports centre. And with padel surging in popularity across the country, hosting the world’s best at the Hamdan Sports Complex will inspire community participation and support the UAE’s National Sports Strategy 2031.”

Ivan Modia, CEO of Gallop.Global, added: “We are honoured to welcome e& as an Official Partner of Dubai Premier Padel P1. Their support reflects our shared ambition to deliver a tournament that combines elite performance with an unforgettable fan experience. Together, we aim to make this event a true celebration of sport and community.”

Dubai Premier Padel P1 will welcome the world’s top-ranked players, including reigning champions and rising stars, to compete for ranking points and international glory, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global sporting destination.

The event is expected to attract thousands of fans from across the region, as well as millions of viewers worldwide through live international broadcast and streaming platforms, making it one of the most anticipated highlights of the UAE’s sporting calendar.

In the Year of Community, this partnership highlights e&’s role as a champion of sport, lifestyle, and culture, while strengthening Dubai Premier Padel P1’s ability to deliver a world-class event.

The new venue features a record-setting 7,000-seater Centre Court, the largest in UAE padel history, and will include three secondary courts and two practice courts open for spectators. Tickets are priced from Dh45 and are available on Platinumlist.