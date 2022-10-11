e& enterprise acquires Smartworld to maximise digital potential

Smartworld now rebranded to e& enterprise iot and ai

e& enterprise iot & ai, combined with Smartworld, brings together the best IoT & AI references in the UAE and the region. — File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 5:28 PM

e& enterprise, part of e& — formerly known as Etisalat Group, on Tuesday announced that it has completed its acquisition of Smartworld, one of the UAE’s leading technology solutions providers and systems integrators.

The acquisition marks a major milestone for e& enterprise as it progresses into the enterprise digital space and enables organisations to maximise their digital potential.

Smartworld will now operate under e& enterprise and formally rebranded to e& enterprise iot and ai. Smartworld’s solutions portfolio will be embedded in the established Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) business lines of e& enterprise.

The acquisition is envisioned to create enormous business value for e& enterprise customers and business partners, and further solidifies its technological leadership in the digital transformation conversation.

“As part of our long-term vision and strategy in the area of IoT and AI, we are keen to ramp up our efforts in helping governments and enterprises elevate to data-driven and highly automated organisations. Through the acquisition, we can do this and more, as enterprise customers seek to accelerate their digital transformation journey," Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise, said.

"The subsequent formation of e& enterprise iot and ai and through the combined efforts of both teams, we are well placed to create enormous business value for our customers and business partners, solidifying our technology leadership as we progress towards our ambitions to lead the digital transformation conversation," he said.

“Through e& enterprise iot and ai, we will focus on use cases specifically in the business and industries such as the smart and sustainable city, safe city, industry 4.0, digital healthcare, aviation, manufacturing, logistics, oil & gas, utilities and eGovernment. I am confident that by incorporating Smartworld’s capabilities, competencies and skilled talent, we will continue to provide advanced digital solutions that continuously transform and enhance the way enterprises do business,” he added.

Alberto Araque will now head e& enterprise iot and ai as its newly-appointed chief executive officer.

Alberto Araque will now head e& enterprise iot and ai as its newly-appointed chief executive officer. Initially joining e& enterprise in 2015 as VP leading the IoT practice and later Digital Payments, Industry Solutions and the new AI unit, through the new company, Alberto will build new capabilities, expand the business into new industry verticals and capitalise on IoT and AI opportunities, making e& enterprise iot and ai the end-to-end partner for enterprises and governments.

Alberto Araque said e& enterprise iot & ai, combined with Smartworld, brings together the best IoT & AI references in the UAE and the region.

"Both entities have secured major references across all verticals designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions. e& enterprise iot & ai will enhance customer experience through the design and implementation capabilities of Smartworld," he said.

"Our combined capabilities now enable e& enterprise as a whole to fortify its core IoT and AI offerings to its customers, magnifying its core value of staying customer-centric at all times,” he said.

Smartworld was established in 2008 and is the market leader in implementing and operating advanced technology solutions. It has been engaged in multiple mega projects across various industries, servicing some of the finest organisations in the UAE, such as Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Airports, Nakheel, Jumeirah and Meraas. The Smartworld solutions portfolio includes infrastructure, Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), smart building, security, audiovisual (AV) and smart solutions.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com