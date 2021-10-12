DWTC set to pioneer digital event experiences with Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Inc., a cloud-driven networking company, has announced that it has successfully completed a large-scale network overhaul for the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) increasing the network capacity of the venue tenfold.

As a result of deploying Extreme solutions, such as Extreme Fabric Connect and ExtremeAnalytics, DWTC can offer a variety of next-generation digital applications, including media displays and contactless engagement technologies, more robust security and improved health and safety measures.

DWTC has played a pivotal role in the growth of Dubai’s business tourism and trade since it was founded in 1979. To make Dubai the world’s leading destination for major exhibitions, conferences and events, including Gitex Global 2021, and in anticipation of a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in network traffic, DWTC turned to Extreme. Together, they have designed a converged IP network infrastructure powered by industry-leading solutions, such as Extreme Fabric Connect and ExtremeAnalytics.

By leveraging ExtremeAnalytics, the team at DWTC will gain greater visibility into foot traffic patterns, congregation areas, concessions traffic and overall app usage throughout its events. These insights will allow them to optimize venue operations and provide more personalized experiences for all attendees.

Key benefits include secure, reliable and scalable connectivity; simplified network operations; and real-time insights and analytics.

Farid Farouq, VP of IT, Procurement and Contracts, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: "With large exhibitions on the horizon, the world is looking to Dubai to set new standards for mega-events. We have risen to this opportunity to deliver on Dubai World Trade Centre’s mission of being a world-leading venue for conferences, exhibitions and events and providing a world-class business networking platform with integrated end-to-end services. Thanks to Extreme’s networking solutions we can do just that and offer best-in-class exhibitor and visitor experiences.”

Maan Al-Shakarchi, regional director for the Meta region at Extreme Networks, added: "The Dubai World Trade Centre is demonstrating how the events industry can emerge stronger and more resilient following the pandemic by leveraging technology to help them broaden their reach and innovative services. While many have waited on the sidelines, DWTC has made confident investments to future-proof and advance its IT infrastructure. The solutions we’ve provided have not only built a solid foundation for DWTC to continue to innovate, but to achieve the infinitely distributed connectivity required to stay at the center of the region’s events calendar.”

Extreme will participate at Gitex Technology Week having recently completed its acquisition of Ipanema, the cloud-native, enterprise SD-WAN division of Infovista. Extreme will also support the participation of key channel partners Omnix and EIS.

