DVCOM showcases futuristic AI-powered Solutions at Gitex Global 2024

DVCOM Technology, a leading value-added distributor in communication, collaboration, and cybersecurity, is presenting a range of AI-driven, cloud-based solutions at Gitex GLOBAL 2024.

As the technology industry’s largest and most influential event in the Middle East, Gitex Global 2024 is uniting global leaders, innovators, and industry experts under the theme, “Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy.” With over 170,000 attendees expected, Gitex offers DVCOM the perfect platform to spotlight the latest in AI-enhanced communication, collaboration, and security solutions. DVCOM’s offerings will showcase how these technologies are reshaping business environments, enabling seamless collaboration, and protecting organizations from emerging digital threats.

From AI-powered meeting solutions to advanced home automation, DVCOM’s exhibition highlights innovations from partners including ViewSonic, Yealink, Yeastar, OneScreen, Akuvox, Sangfor, InstaVC, and eXTRAVIS.

Renjan George, Managing Director at DVCOM Technology, shared his excitement about the event:

At this year’s Gitex, DVCOM unveiled a series of innovative products from its global partner brands, including Yealink and Yeastar. Yealink, a leader in unified communications, will showcase its AI-powered solutions that redefine hybrid work experiences. A centerpiece of Yealink’s exhibition will be the MeetingBoard series, a Microsoft Teams Rooms solution. Renowned for its AI-driven video conferencing capabilities, integrated design, and interactive features, the MeetingBoard transforms conventional workspaces into dynamic collaboration hubs. Key products like the MeetingBar A40 highlight Yealink’s intelligent approach to video collaboration with AI-driven features such as IntelliFocus, dual cameras, and noise cancellation. These solutions ensure every participant enjoys a seamless meeting experience, thanks to optimized video and audio technologies designed to support productive, hybrid workplaces.

On the other hand, Yeastar, a specialist in PBX systems and call center solutions, is set to showcase its enhanced cloud communication solutions, aligning with the swift evolution of the unified communications (UC) market. At the forefront is the P-Series Phone System, which empowers teams to deliver exceptional customer service across various channels including Voice, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Live Chat. With these versatile tools, Yeastar’s solutions remove barriers to a connected, collaborative digital workplace, supporting organizations in achieving seamless digital transformation and enhancing overall productivity.

DVCOM also introduced OneScreen’s state-of-the-art interactive displays at Gitex 2024. These displays, like the OneScreen Touchscreen Series, are tailored for dynamic teamwork, whether in remote or hybrid settings. Known for their easy-to-use features, OneScreen’s interactive displays come with robust touch controls, built-in video conferencing capabilities, and AI-enhanced tools. Whether facilitating brainstorming sessions, online classrooms, or virtual meetings, OneScreen elevates collaboration by fostering a more connected and engaging environment for users. DVCOM will showcase Akuvox’s latest innovations in home intercom systems, security solutions, and home automation, with a special focus on Akubela. Akubela is designed to elevate the home automation experience, allowing users to manage security and home control functions through an intuitive interface. In a time where digital security is more critical than ever, DVCOM brings Sangfor’s AI-powered cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure solutions to the forefront. Highlighted products, including the Sangfor NGAF and Sangfor aCloud, provide advanced protection against cyber threats while enabling seamless, scalable cloud computing. DVCOM also presented InstaVC, a customizable video collaboration platform, and eXTRAVIS, an innovator in cloud automation, network automation, and DevSecOps. InstaVC’s flexible video collaboration tools, such as InstaVC HD Pro, offer businesses customizable options for video meetings, screen sharing, and file management, suitable for diverse industry needs. DVCOM has added ViewSonic to its portfolio at Gitex 2024, highlighting ViewSonic’s latest digital signage solutions and projectors, which are ideal for professional and public settings.