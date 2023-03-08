Ducab Group records19% revenue growth in 2022

Metal business posts more than 23 per cent growth, followed by the cable business with more than nine per cent increase in business

Khalid Lootah, chairman of Ducab Group, said Ducab Group’s financial results reflect the group's growing business. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 3:43 PM

Ducab Group on Wednesday announced that it registered significant gains across its business units with a 19 per cent year-on-year revenue growth to $1.8 billion (Dh6.6 billion) last year.

In a statement, the UAE’s one of the largest end-to-end energy solutions providers and industrial manufacturing businesses, said the metal business alone posted more than 23 per cent growth, followed by the cable business with more than nine per cent increase in business.

“Ducab Group’s financial results reflect our growing business and continuously expanding network of markets and influential partners around the world,” asserted Khalid Lootah, chairman of Ducab Group.

“We remain committed to expanding our footprint to new key markets around the world. Our products – all proudly made in the UAE – are now exported to 55 countries. This forms part of our efforts to contribute towards achieving the objectives of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology – Operation 300 billion – which, in turn, helps position the UAE as an innovative and globally competitive manufacturing hub,” he said.

“On the same note, Ducab Group recently announced the opening of its new headquarters in the Indian city of Bengaluru, making India the new home market for the group,” Lootah continued.

“The expansion is in line with our vision to be a global provider of high-quality, integrated energy solutions, as well as our strategies to expand and consolidate our business in the global industrial sector.”

Ducab Group’s financial results for 2022 reveal that despite lingering challenges from the pandemic years, as well as new threats in certain international markets and the global economy, the group will be reporting more than eight per cent growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA).

Furthermore, Ducab Metals Business (DMB), one of Ducab Group’s main business units, is set to triple its profits compared to 2021, driven by increased turnaround from its Al business.

DMB produces copper and aluminium rods and conductors, which are used to manufacture electric wires, cables, high-voltage lines, and overhead conductors.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com