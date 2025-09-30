  • search in Khaleej Times
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory

The move is set to strengthen Oman’s energy infrastructure by prioritising high-value exports and world-class standardisation

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 6:44 PM

Ducab Group, a leading end-to-end energy solutions provider and one of the UAE’s foremost industrial institutions, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Oman’s National Cable Factory (NCF) in the southern port city of Salalah. This development marks a significant milestone in Ducab Group’s global growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to supporting regional industrialisation.

By combining Oman’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and export potential with the UAE’s regional industrial strength, the acquisition will drive local value creation, raise quality benchmarks, and contribute significantly to the Sultanate’s economic growth. The move is set to strengthen Oman’s energy infrastructure by prioritising high-value exports and world-class standardisation.

Gert Hoefman, CEO of Ducab Group, said: “Ducab Group’s investment in Oman is a testament to the shared vision of both nations to build resilient, diversified economies through industrial innovation and seamlessly aligns with the Group’s broader strategy to expand its international roadmap while deepening regional integration.”

“For Ducab Group, this synergy confirms our evolution into a global industrial leader and strengthens our strategic international footprint. We believe economic lifelines grow nations and this collaboration reflects our shared vision for industrial excellence, faster delivery, greater customization, and more resilient supply chains.”