Dubai records 335 homes deals of $10 million in 8 months; Palm Jumeirah leads

The Dubai real estate sector recorded 335 sales of homes valued at $10 million (Dh36.7 million) and above in the first eight months of 2026, reflecting the emirate’s luxury property market continue to stay strong.

An analysis of Dubai Land Department data by fäm Properties revealed that there were 206 high end villa sales transactions totalling Dh11.7 billion between January and August 2026, and 129 luxury apartment sales amounting to Dh8.67 billion during the first eight months of this year.

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Palm Jumeirah’s position as a prime residential location was again highlighted by sustained investor interest placing it among the top three areas for villa and apartment sales at $10 million, both in terms of volume and value.

The Palm Jumeirah luxury sales breakdown was 35 apartments worth Dh2.18 billion at an average of Dh62.2 million, and 28 villas at Dh1.85 billion at an average of Dh66.2 million.

According to Bayut’s latest market data, Palm Jumeirah continued to rank among the most searched communities for ultra-luxury apartments and villas during the first half of 2026, while prestigious destinations including Bluewaters Island, Emirates Hills, District One, Jumeirah Bay Island, and Al Barari continued attracting sustained buyer and tenant interest.

“There is still a great deal of money moving through the very top of Dubai's property market, reinforcing the city’s position among the leading global investment hubs for high-net-worth individuals. More and more investors are making serious commitments because they regard Dubai as one of the most desirable places in the world to live, work and raise families, something which has also been highlighted by high volumes of new and renewed rental contracts in recent months,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

The leading area in terms of overall luxury villa sales volume and value was the master-planned residential community of Hadaeq Sheikh Moh’d Bin Rashid which recorded 48 transactions totalling Dh2.77 billion at an average price of Dh57.8 million.

The most expensive apartment sold during the first eight months of the year was a 31,201 sq ft 6-bedroom unit at Aman Residences in Jumeirah Second which fetched Dh422 million.The most expensive villa was a 44,903 sq ft 7-bedroom property at La Mer in Jumeirah First which went for Dh350 million.