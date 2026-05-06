Dubai’s world-first ‘Gold Street’ under construction, set to open later this year

Construction of Dubai’s much-anticipated "Gold Street" – the first of its kind globally – is progressing steadily and is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026, a senior official said.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Rashid Al Harmoodi, senior commercial director at Ithra Dubai, said the project will deliver a unique experience to visitors and shoppers.

“It will be a one-of-a-kind attraction globally. Visitors will feel as though they are walking on ‘gold’,” he said, adding that more details will be revealed closer to the launch.

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The "Gold Street" is part of the wider Dubai Gold District, a purpose-built destination launched earlier this year to further strengthen Dubai’s standing in the global gold and jewellery market. The district is expected to attract tourists and investors tracking gold price trends in Dubai and seeking high-quality jewellery.

“We are continuing construction of the street as planned and schedule to open it in the fourth quarter of 2026,” Al Harmoodi said.

Known as the ‘City of Gold’, Dubai remains a key destination for both retail buyers and wholesale traders, thanks to its transparent pricing and competitive gold rate in Dubai.

Between 2024 and 2025, the UAE exported gold worth Dh196 billion, with major trading partners including Switzerland, the UK, India, Hong Kong and Turkey. The country ranked as the world’s second-largest physical gold trading hub, reflecting strong global demand and stable gold prices in Dubai.

The upcoming Gold Street is expected to become a major tourist attraction and a key destination for those following the Dubai gold market. In 2025, the Gold District attracted visitors from more than 147 nationalities and continues to grow as a hub for gold investment and retail.

The district houses a wide range of businesses, including retail outlets, bullion traders, wholesalers and investment firms. More than 1,000 companies across sectors such as gold, lifestyle, perfumes and cosmetics are already operating successfully.

Leading jewellery brands in the district include Jawhara Jewellery, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Al Romaizan, Tanishq Jewellery and Joyalukkas, further enhancing Dubai’s appeal for buyers tracking the latest gold price in Dubai and international market trends.