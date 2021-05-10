Dubai’s weekly realty deals hit Dh1b

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 14 sales transactions worth Dh28.98 million.

Dubai’s real estate and properties transactions valued for the week ending May 10 was estimated at at Dh1.03 billion in total. The sum of transactions were 621. Around 50 plots were sold for Dh216.09 million and 417 apartments and villas were sold for Dh815.89 million.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for Dh16.45 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh16.32 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for Dh16.45 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 14 sales transactions worth Dh28.98 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 10 sales transactions worth Dh 26.96 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 8 sales transactions worth Dh79 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh96 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for Dh72 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for Dh63 million in Palm Jumeirah. The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 508 million, with the highest being a land in Al Nahda First, mortgaged for Dh140 million. Around seven properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh 14 million. — business@khaleejtimes.com