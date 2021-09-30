Dubai's weeklong real estate transactions reach Dh6b

The DLD weekly report said 73 plots were sold for Dh350.29 million, 1,080 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.74 billion.

Dubai has recorded 1,592 real estate and properties transactions at the value of Dh6 billion in total during the week ending September 30 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 73 plots were sold for Dh350.29 million, 1,080 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.74 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for Dh59.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh32.86 million in Al Qusais First, and a land sold for Dh59.5 million in Al Thanayah Fourth in third place.

Al Yufrah 3 recorded the most transactions for this week by 17 sales transactions worth Dh15.66 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 10 sales transactions worth Dh28.02 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 9 sales transactions worth Dh18 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh373 million in Marsa Dubai, a villa was second in the list sold for Dh264 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a villa sold for Dh257 million in Wadi Al Safa 5.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh2 billion, with the highest being a land in Me'Aisem First, mortgaged for Dh205 million.

71 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh1 billion. — Wam