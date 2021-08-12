Dubai’s weeklong property deals touch Dh4.7b

The weekly DLD report said 116 plots were sold for Dh654 million, 1,072 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.28 billion.

A total of 1,188 real estate and property transactions were valued at Dh4.7 billion in total during the week ending August 11, 2021, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The weekly DLD report said 116 plots were sold for Dh654 million, 1,072 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.28 billion. The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for Dh56 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh30.62 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for Dh56 million in Island 2 in third place.

Nad Al Shiba Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 21 sales transactions worth Dh59.14 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 19 sales transactions worth Dh56.38 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 15 sales transactions worth Dh218 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment sold for Dh279 million in Marsa Dubai, a villa was second in the list sold for Dh228 million in Wadi Al Safa 5, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for Dh164 million in Um Suqaim Third.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Hebiah First, mortgaged for Dh333 million. 47 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh107 million.

— Wam